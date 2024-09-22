Who needs the Pixel 9? Amazon just returned the Google Pixel 8 to its lowest price EVER ahead of October Prime Day

You can usually find some great phone deals all year, but Amazon's upcoming Prime Day event has already brought with it some impressive early discounts. Amazon has just cut $200 off last year's Google Pixel 8 as part of its early Amazon Prime Day deals, marking 29% in savings and bringing this capable phone back to its lowest price ever. The Pixel 8 remains well-liked for its promise of seven years of Android OS updates, great camera quality, and its overall good-looking design. Plus, it offers a super-bright OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a wide range of Google's Gemini AI features.

Can't wait until Big Deal Days? We're already gathering many of the best early Prime Day deals before the sitewide sale kicks off on October 8th.

Google Pixel 8 (128GB): $699.00 $499.00 at Amazon The Google Pixel 8 is back to its lowest price ever ahead of next month's Prime Day event, marking $200 off the purchase price for 29% off. Those in need of a smartphone with a strong camera and many years of software updates should definitely consider this deal, especially if they already like the Google Pixel ecosystem. Price comparison: Best Buy - $499.00 | Google - $699.00

✅Recommended if: high-quality cameras are a major priority for you when it comes to buying a phone; you don't mind a last-gen device; you want access to Google's latest AI features; you're looking for a phone that offers several years of Android OS updates.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather go with an affordable phone subscription through your wireless carrier; you have extra money to spend and would rather upgrade to the Pixel 8 Pro or Pixel 9 to get industry-leading cameras.

The Google Pixel 8 is a high-quality last-gen phone, and with an extra $200 off, it isn't a hard purchase to justify. Those hoping to upgrade to the Pixel 8 Pro or the newer-generation Pixel 9 lineup may want to consider those options, but those needing high performance at a budget, last-generation price will be likely to get what they need out of this phone. It offers a beautiful 6.2-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, offering some top-tier video and gaming. It also comes with 128GB of storage for this deal, or you can upgrade to 256GB while still getting 12% off.

Beyond being generally a good-looking phone and display, users love the Pixel 8's camera, Gemini AI features, and its incredibly user-friendly interface. Its powerful performance is backed by the Google Tensor G3 chipset and 8GB of RAM, and useful battery-saving features can get users as much as 24 hours of battery life per charge.