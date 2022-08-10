Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: preorders are live now

If you've been waiting for the right time to switch to a foldable phone, you'll want to be first in line to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. Announced this morning at 2022 Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Watch 5, and a few others, the Z Flip 4 stands out from the crowd with its intuitive, elegant construction and stylish color options such as Bora Purple and Pink Gold.

Although you'll have to wait until August 26th to finally get the flippable phone in your hands, early birds who preorder the phone now will get to enjoy loads of proverbial worms in the form of hefty price cuts, free accessories, and so much more. Wireless carriers and retailers alike are vying for your attention with these promotions, and we've got all of the best Z Flip 4 preorder deals collected below.

We'll keep adding new offers as they come in from various carriers and stores. While you're in the neighborhood, don't forget to check out our complete Galaxy Z Flip 4 hands-on report (spoiler alert, we really like it) and see how retailers are handling preorders for the Flip's older sibling with our list of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 preorders.

How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung: Leading the way with major trade-ins, free upgrades and more.

Amazon: We don't have official preorder information just yet, but Amazon is sure to be competitive with their pricing.

Best Buy: No news at this time, but with their sitewide anniversary sale still going on, a great deal is likely.

Walmart: We're waiting for details from Walmart, but you can expect free shipping and possibly even a free gift.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Up to $900 in trade-in credit, free accessories, and more
Preorder the Galaxy Z Flip 4 straight from the source (aka Samsung), and you'll be given a free memory upgrade, up to $900 of trade-in credit, and the choice between two complimentary phone cases. If you order the phone through the Samsung website, you'll even get to customize your own device's glass and frame colors, with 75 stylish combos available. Forget about the discounts, I just want my own bespoke smartphone!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $999.99 FREE with eligible trade-in
If you want to ditch an old Galaxy phone, send it to AT&T and you could get enough trade-in credit to make the Flip 4 totally free, regardless of the device's age or condition. All you need to do is sign up for a qualifying wireless plan. To make the deal even sweeter, the carrier will also hook you up with a free memory upgrade and a durable Samsung case.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Up to $800 of trade-in credit, plus discounted accessories and memory upgrade
Verizon is joining the preorder party by offering up to $800 in promo credits if you trade in an old Galaxy phone. Preorder the Z Flip 4 and you'll get bumped up to a higher device storage tier and get 50% off select phone cases and $75 off a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds.

At $999.99, even with a great preorder deal, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is no small purchase.