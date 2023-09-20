What?! I just got a free Google Pixel 7 from Verizon — no trade-in required

Prime Day 2.0 and Black Friday may be just around the corner, but you don't need to wait for a major shopping event to find a great Google Pixel 7 deal. As a matter of fact, Verizon has launched a promotion that'll get you the popular flagship for FREE, and you don't even need to go through the hassle of a trade-in.

All you need to do is pick up a Pixel 7 and add a line to your Verizon service with the Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan, and the carrier will give you $699.99 of promo credits over 36 months. That's enough to make the phone totally free! Of course, adding a line to your Verizon service will cost you (the Unlimited Plus plan starts at $65/month for a single line), but it's still a remarkable deal on one of the best Android phones that money can buy.

Get a FREE Google Pixel 7 with new line at Verizon

Google Pixel 7 128GB: $699.99 FREE with new line at Verizon Are you a Verizon customer? Thinking about switching? Add a line with the Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan and the carrier will hook you up with enough promo credits to make the Google Pixel 7 free! It's one of the best Verizon deals we've seen in a while, so get it while you can.

As we describe in our Pixel 7 review, this Google flagship delivers some of the best value on the market, thanks to exceptional camera tech, a sleek design, and the reliable efficiency of the Google Tensor G2 processor. You also get some surprisingly great battery life, along with three OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

As the phone nears its first birthday, Google Pixel 7 deals are becoming more common than ever before — but if you are prepared to make a change to your wireless service, this offer from Verizon is going to be tough to beat.

Free phones are great, but if you're more interested in the latest and greatest, don't forget that the Google Pixel 8 is set to be unveiled next month.