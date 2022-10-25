This Verizon deal could hook you up with a FREE Google Pixel 6a

If you want a cheap Android phone, you can't do much better than the Google Pixel 6a — especially when you pair it with a Verizon deal that makes the phone 100% free. All you need to do is add a line with an eligible Unlimited plan and the carrier will give you $499.99 over 36 months, enough credit to cover the full cost of the Pixel 6a.

But which Verizon plans are eligible? Luckily, with this deal, the carrier isn't too picky. The 5G Get More, Play More, Do More, and Start Unlimited plans should all do the trick, making this offer one of the simplest and most compelling Verizon deals around. If you opt for the 5G Get More or 5G Play More plans, Verizon will even throw in a free entertainment bundle with access to Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus for as long as you pay for the plan. That's an additional $14 of savings every month!

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a 128GB: $499.99 FREE with eligible new line (opens in new tab) Add a new line with Verizon's 5G Get More, Play More, Do More, or Start Unlimited plan and the wireless carrier will hook you up with enough promo credits (over 36 months) to make the Google Pixel 6a totally free. No trade-in required and no hassle whatsoever.

Even without the deal in question, the Google Pixel 6a is worth your consideration. The cheap phone boasts the same Tensor processor as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro at a significantly lower cost, which means you're getting flagship-level performance for under $500. Pair that with excellent camera software, a durable OLED display, and some of the best haptics around, and the 6a becomes an absolute steal. We've been gathering Google Pixel 6a deals since the phone first hit store shelves last July, but the simplicity of this Verizon deal alone makes it one of the best we've seen.

