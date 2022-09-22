This unmissable Pixel 6a deal in India discounts the phone by 40%

The Pixel 6a debuted in India at the end of July for ₹43,999 ($548), and I wrote at the time that Google fumbled the launch by pricing it out of reach of potential customers.

Thankfully, Google is making amends; ahead of India's festive season sales, the Pixel 6a has picked up an attractive slew of discounts that brings it down to as low as ₹26,341 ($328), a full 40% off its launch price. That's incredulous for a device that was unveiled less than two months ago.

The Pixel 6a is my current recommendation if you want the best mid-range phone in India. It ticks all the right boxes: the Google Tensor hardware makes the phone the fastest in its category, the cameras are significantly better than anything you'll find for under ₹50,000 ($620), and it is the only device in India to currently run the stable version of Android 13.

If you need an additional reason, the Pixel 6a has incredible battery life, with the 4410mAh battery easily lasting over a day without breaking a sweat. Then there's the software itself; this is the only phone with a clean software, zero bloatware, and exclusive features like Magic Eraser.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

I used all the phones in the sub-₹50,000 segment this year, and I'm not exaggerating when I say that the Pixel 6a is the best of the lot. The Nothing phone (1) comes close, and while it has a more interesting design, it isn't as fast, doesn't hold up as well for gaming (even though it runs a little cooler), and it doesn't take photos of the same caliber.

The only thing I didn't like about the Pixel 6a was how much it cost in India, and Google fixed that particular issue. The phone is currently discounted to ₹34,199 ($423), and that's before all the credit card and cashback offers kick in. Here's the breakdown of each offer, and how much additional savings you can get:

₹1,000 off on any credit or debit card

₹2,500 off on any credit or debit card

Additional ₹1,500 off on Axis Bank Credit Cards (valid only for phones)

Additional 8% off on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card (up to ₹1,500)

5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card (comes out to ₹1,387)

I have the Flipkart Axis Bank Card, and totaling all of the offers on the site, the Pixel 6a comes down to a ridiculous ₹26,341 ($328). If you don't have an Axis bank card, you can still get the additional ₹3,500 ($43), bringing the cost of the Pixel 6a down to ₹30,699 ($380).

It's just not possible to see these kinds of savings on phones that just launched, so if you're hunting for a new device this festive season, get your hands on the Pixel 6a right now.