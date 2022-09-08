This Google Pixel 6a deal hooks you up with six free months of wireless service

Believe it or not, Mint Mobile is more than just the home of great Ryan Reynolds memes — it's also where you can find one of the best Google Pixel 6a deals that we've seen since the cheap Android phone first hit store shelves last July. Buy a Pixel 6a alongside a six-month wireless plan from Mint Mobile and the carrier will hook you up with those six months of service for FREE (opens in new tab).

The deal has been cleverly-named the "Buy 6, Get 6" offer, and we're more than happy to see the Google Pixel 6a get the attention it deserves. The affordable smartphone usually sells for around $439 / £399, but Mint is making the deal even sweeter by slashing an additional $100 off the phone. This means that you could get six months of Unlimited data AND a new Pixel 6a for just $45 per month. That's a pretty tempting deal, even without Deadpool peddling it. We don't know exactly how long the deal will last, but we do know that the $100 discount is only around until September 30th, so don't wait too long.

If you're unfamiliar with the newest A-series phone from Google, it essentially takes all of the specs that we love about the Google Pixel 6 and shrinks them down into a compact and budget-friendly package. An elegant design, AMOLED Gorilla Glass display, and Google's very own Tensor chipset can be found in the Pixel 6a, which is a shocker for a phone that sells for less than 450 bucks. You can find a link to this Mint Mobile deal below. As we mentioned above, this promotion could disappear at any time, but fear not: we keep track of all the best Google Pixel 6a deals of the month so you always know where to find the best active offers.

Mint Mobile deal of the day

(opens in new tab) Get six months of FREE wireless service when you buy the Google Pixel 6a (opens in new tab) Yep, you read that right. Bundle six months of wireless service with the new Google Pixel 6a and Mint Mobile will give you that six-month plan for 100% free. They'll even throw in a $100 discount if you place your order before September 30th. All Mint Mobile plans come with unlimited talk and text, a free mobile hotspot, and 5G/LTE data. We don't know how long this "Buy 6, Get 6" deal will last, so get it before it's gone.

Once you get your new phone, don't forget to keep it safe with one of the best Google Pixel 6a cases.

Curious about Mint Mobile and other prepaid wireless companies? We've got you covered there too with our comprehensive Mint Mobile review, where we detail everything you need to know about the alternative wireless service.