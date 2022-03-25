The Pixel 6a could debut at Google I/O 2022 after all

What you need to know

A new rumor claims Google will be officially announcing the Pixel 6a at I/O 2022.

It may also “tease” the Pixel Watch at the upcoming developer conference.

The smartwatch will apparently be formally launched alongside the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro in October.

Earlier this month, popular leaker Jon Prosser claimed that the Google Pixel 6a had been delayed to July due to the ongoing global chip shortage. Prosser has now learned from his sources that Google will still announce the phone at I/O 2022, but it won’t begin shipping until July 28.

The launch of the Pixel Watch is said to have been delayed as well. While Google will “tease” the Pixel Watch at its I/O 2022 developer conference in May, the smartwatch will be formally launched alongside the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro phones in October.

Google revealed last week that I/O 2022 will take place on May 11-12 this year. Just like last year, however, I/O 2022 will be a virtual event. Besides the Pixel 6a and the Pixel Watch, Google is also expected to show off the new features that Android 13 will bring to the table.

The Pixel 6a is rumored to be powered by the same Tensor chip as Google’s Pixel 6 and 6 Pro phones. It is also tipped to feature a 6.2-inch FHD+ OLED display, a 12MP Sony IMX386 main camera, and a 4,800mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

The Google Pixel Watch is expected to feature a round display and the same Exynos W920 chipset as Samsung’s best smartwatches. It is also rumored to include 32GB of onboard storage, LTE support, and a “next-generation Google Assistant.” Rumors suggest the upcoming Google wearable will priced higher than the best Fitbit smartwatches, which means it could cost anywhere between $300 to $400 in the U.S.