The Motorola Razr 2024 series' debut is just around the corner

What you need to know

Motorola will unveil its new Razr foldable phones in China on June 25, 2024, while a global launch event is tipped for July.

This year's Razr models are rumored to feature larger cover screens for both standard and premium versions.

The Razr Plus 2024 is rumored to include Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, while MediaTek's Dimensity 7300X SoC could power the standard model.

Motorola has confirmed that it will reveal its next Razr foldable phones at a launch event in China on June 25, 2024.

The Lenovo-owned smartphone maker revealed on Weibo that it is gearing up to launch its next-generation foldable smartphones in China, presumably the Motorola Razr 50 (Razr 2024) and Razr 50 Ultra (Razr Plus 2024), following in the footsteps of the well-loved Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra (via Gizmochina).

While the Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra make their joint debut in China first, it looks like the rest of the world won't have to wait too long. According to Smartprix, there's a follow-up event planned for July to reveal the Razr 2024 and Razr Plus 2024 for the global market.

Interestingly, Motorola's Weibo announcement about the event doesn't explicitly make mention of the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra models. However, it's likely these are the smartphones the company is hinting at.

This year's models are rumored to feature even larger, eye-catching front screens for both the standard and premium versions.

As per earlier rumors, the top-tier Razr Plus 2024 is rumored to sport a big 4-inch cover display and a dual 50MP camera system. Meanwhile, the standard variant might come with a slightly smaller 3.6-inch cover screen to keep the price more competitive. You can also expect the standard model to feature a 120Hz main display and a lower megapixel front camera compared to its bigger sibling.

Based on previous reports, the Razr Plus 2024 is shaping up to be quite impressive. Rumor has it that it'll feature a massive 6.9-inch pOLED internal display with a 2640 x 1080 resolution and a silky-smooth 165Hz refresh rate.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Under the hood, the Razr 2024 series is gearing up for a performance showdown. The bigger variant is expected to be a powerhouse with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, while the Razr 2024 might go for the efficient MediaTek Dimensity 7300X.

The battle heats up on the charging front. The Razr Plus 2024 is rumored to feature blazing-fast 68W wireless charging, possibly making it the quickest folding phone to juice up in a short period of time. On the other hand, the Razr 2024 offers a solid 33W fast charging and a 4,200mAh battery.