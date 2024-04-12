The Motorola phone that we called 'fantastic' and 'flagship-level' is selling for only $250 at Best Buy today

If you're interested in buying a stylus phone but you balk at the steep price tags, look no further than this Motorola deal from Best Buy. Head to the retailer's site now and you can score a massive $150 discount on the unlocked Moto G Stylus 5G (2023), a midrange masterpiece that comes with a built-in stylus and a number of other flagship-quality specs. Take that, Samsung.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) 256GB: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmotorola-moto-g-stylus-5g-2023-256gb-unlocked-cosmic-black%2F6544246.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com""> $399.99 $249.99 unlocked, $149.99 with activation at Best Buy Sure, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is great and all, but if you want a phone with a built-in stylus and you don't want to drop over $1,000, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is an awesome choice. In addition to the built-in accessory that gives the phone its name, you get a vibrant 120Hz display, fast Qualcomm Snapdragon performance, 20W charging speeds, and stereo speakers straight out of the box. Grab the unlocked 256GB version of the phone and you'll score a straight $150 on your purchase, no strings attached. If you choose to activate the phone through your carrier, Best Buy will drop the price down even further, to a mere $149.99. Price comparison: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMotorola-Stylus-Unlocked-MPCamera-Cosmic%2Fdp%2FB0C2S6TKTL%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Amazon - $249.99 | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2Fmoto-g-stylus-5G-2023-256GB-Unlocked%2F5022221549" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Walmart - $295

For just $250, you're getting a stylus phone with a vibrant 6.6-inch 120Hz display, some surprisingly great camera tech, and a 5,000mAh battery that should last all day with ease. And as we note in our 4-star review, you'll be enjoying fluid performance that rivals some of the best Motorola phones that money can buy.

This $150 discount is for the unlocked version of the phone, but if you choose to activate the device through a carrier on Best Buy's website, you'll score an additional $100 in savings. That knocks the price of the Moto G Stylus 5G down to a mere $150, no trade-in required.

Of course, as with most Motorola deals, don't expect a ton of software support with the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023). The stylus here is also pretty basic, there's no IP rating, and we weren't particularly impressed by the phone's selfie camera. Lastly, it's worth remembering that Motorola will probably drop the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) at some point later this year (probably late summer), so if you can wait, that phone is likely to be superior to this model.

Still, if you want a great stylus phone experience today and you don't want to deal with Samsung's hefty price tags, this Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) deal might be the perfect choice.

As we mentioned above, the Moto 5G Stylus doesn't come with an IP rating, so if you want to keep your new phone extra safe, consider buying one of the best Moto G Stylus 5G cases before your package arrives.