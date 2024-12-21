The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold suddenly scores a shocking discount at Amazon (and yes, it'll arrive by Christmas)

If you were hoping to stick a foldable phone under the tree this Christmas, you're in luck: the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold just scored a $300 discount at Amazon, and if you order today (December 21st), your shipment will arrive before the 25th.

This is the same historic price drop that we briefly saw around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, plus Amazon is also including one year of Gemini Advanced features at no additional cost. That means you're getting a bunch of cutting-edge AI software features and a whopping 2TB of storage via Google One for free!

The 'foldable phone for everyone' gets a record-smashing price drop for Christmas

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 256GB: $1,799 $1,499 at Amazon Pick up the Pixel 9 Pro from Amazon today and you'll enjoy a whopping $300 discount AND Christmas delivery. The sleek foldable boasts two glorious OLED displays with a Tensor G4 chipset, seven years of OS updates, and a ton of useful Gemini AI software features. Obviously, $1,499 is still a good chunk of change, but if you've had your eye on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold for a while, now's your chance to get one by Christmas. 👀 Alternative Christmas deal: Get $350 off the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, plus 50% off one year of Unlimited at Mint Mobile

As detailed in our glowing 4.5/5-star review, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold takes everything that's great about Pixel phones and packs it into a sleek, foldable phone package. You get the super-efficient Tensor G4 processor straight out of the box, plus two vibrant 120Hz displays, seven years of guaranteed OS/security updates, and all of the useful Gemini AI software features you could ever need. As a Pixel device, you can also expect some pretty amazing camera software and battery life.

If Google would simply allow stylus support, the 9 Pro Fold could easily stand toe-to-toe against the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (also discounted for Christmas, by the way).

Of course, if you just can't bear the thought of spending 1,500 bucks on a phone (understandable), it's worth mentioning that Amazon is also carving 19% off the base model Pixel 9. That flagship phone features a lot of the same hardware and software features of its foldable sibling, they're just in a smaller package.

If you pick up this innovative foldable phone for the holidays, don't forget to protect your investment with one of the best Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold cases! You'll thank me later.