The Galaxy S24 series might pick up another camera upgrade soon

What you need to know

Despite the Galaxy S24 Ultra's impressive hardware and versatile camera, its imaging performance has been inconsistent and trails behind competitors.

The upcoming update is expected to address issues like inconsistent zoom quality, shutter lag, motion blur, and overexposure.

The firmware is in early development and will undergo extensive testing before public release, typically debuting on Samsung’s foldable devices.

Samsung released a major camera-focused update in March for the Galaxy S24 series, but a new rumor says an even bigger one is on the way.

Leaker Ice Universe says that One UI 6.1.1 is being developed for the Galaxy S24 Ultra and promises to be the biggest update since the series saw daylight. This update is expected to bring a bunch of camera improvements, which may appease some users who feel the current camera performance needs a boost.

This is the One 6.1.1 version of Galaxy S24 Ultra, and testing has started, which is the biggest update of S24 since its release. Will include a lot of camera updates.This version is in its early stage and will be tested for quite a long time before being pushed. pic.twitter.com/7crJi1ZZvBMay 27, 2024

The Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts impressive hardware and a versatile camera setup, but its imaging performance is hit-or-miss and falls short compared to the leading camera phones.

The leaker claims that the upcoming software update will bring "a lot of camera updates," potentially resolving several issues. Over at Samsung's community pages, users have reported problems like inconsistent long-range zoom quality, shutter lag, motion blur, and overexposure in certain parts of the frame, among others.

Despite several updates since its launch, the phone's camera performance hasn't improved significantly. Samsung initially planned a major camera update for April, but Ice Universe later reported that it was postponed until June. It now seems these improvements might be included in One UI 6.1.1.

The firmware is still in its early development stages and will undergo extensive testing before being released to the public. Typically, One UI x.1.1 updates first appear on Samsung’s foldable phones before rolling out to older models.

As per the leaker, One UI 6.1.1 will debut with the new Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6, set to launch in July at an event in Paris. This suggests the Galaxy S24’s major camera update should arrive shortly after.