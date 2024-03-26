The latest Galaxy S24 update brings even more camera improvements

What you need to know

Samsung has started pushing its second camera update for the Galaxy S24 series in Europe.

The update attempts to improve its low-light capabilities once again, alongside exposure fixes and more support for videos shot in Slow Mo mode.

The Galaxy S24's first camera update landed in February, bringing image quality and sharpness improvements.

Samsung has started pushing its latest major camera update to its Galaxy S24 series today (Mar. 26).

As spotted by SamMobile, the latest update is available for the S24 trio in Europe, bearing version number S92xBXXU1AXCA. With a focus on its cameras, Samsung's changelog states it has improved the S24's white balance accuracy and exposure for its cameras.

Low light image quality is another area that is receiving an update today. Samsung threw in a few more camera updates, which include the following:

Text clarity in high-zoom shots.

Color accuracy in the ExpertRAW camera app.

Support for videos with 480×480 pixels resolution in the Instant Slow Mo feature.

(Image credit: SamMobile)

This Galaxy S24 update is hefty, arriving with an approximate 920MB download size. Samsung's patch notes add that the device has also picked up the April 2024 security patch with these camera improvements. Neither Samsung nor Google have detailed what the April security patch contains just yet.

Those in Europe should begin noticing the patch today (Mar. 26). With that, it should only be a matter of time before those in other regions, like the U.S., begin picking it up. The patch has also been spotted rolling out in India. If you'd like to check manually, you can head into Settings > Software Update > Download & Install.

This is the second camera patch Samsung has created for the Galaxy S24 series, as the first landed in February. The Korean OEM fine-tuned the image quality and sharpness that its latest flagship launch could provide. The update attempted to improve the low light capabilities of the S24, but it looks like more was required, as we're seeing it mentioned again.

That patch also introduced the company's new Vivid display slider for folks unhappy with the changed profile on the S24 trio.

Meanwhile, we're still waiting for the large One UI 6.1 update to drop for Samsung's past-gen devices, which might happen soon. A notification from Samsung teased the update in China, stating it could arrive on March 28. It's still unclear when other regions could see the update, but at least it's on the way.