Samsung Galaxy S24 series finally gets camera update and February security patch

What you need to know

Samsung has begun rolling out camera and display improvements through the latest update for the Galaxy S24 series.

The latest firmware is seen on the Galaxy S24 units in regions including the U.S., Europe, and India.

The changelog also mentions stability, performance, and security improvements with the latest release.

Samsung, as promised, is bringing its first One UI 6.1 update to the Galaxy S24 series with several improvements in several regions, including Europe and the U.S.

As noted by SamMobile, the Galaxy S24 series (carrier-locked models) in the U.S. are receiving the latest update with the S92x1UEU1AXB7 version number. It is a notable update bearing around 678MB in size. The firmware is also carrying the February 2024 security patch alongside promised display and camera improvements, next to 72 security vulnerabilities as well, notes SamMobile.

(Image credit: SamMobile)

The changelog includes a new vividness option for the Galaxy S24 series that brings an option to “adjust the vividness of your screen.” Camera improvements with the update include optimizations to the image quality and sharpness. Additionally, there are stability and reliability improvements as well as security enhancements.

A week ago, Samsung, in a community forum, specified the camera changes to expect from the February security patch, which just started rolling out. While the current changelog doesn’t specify those changes in detail, the update seems to be addressing the concerns and feedback the Galaxy S24 series users have given ever since they started using the trio after the January launch.

The cameras on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, in particular, could see improvements after the latest update. This goes to the overall video quality shot through the rear cameras on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, notes SamMobile.

As mentioned, the image quality improvements on these rear cameras include shots captured utilizing high-resolution camera sensor shots on the Ultra. The exposure should also be seeing improvements for shots captured in low-lighting conditions.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Additionally, the Galaxy S24 series should be seeing enhancements to details and sharpness improvements for human faces and pets. The vividness adjustment added through the latest update is to address the users' concerns over their Galaxy S24 series displays appearing washed out when compared to the predecessor Galaxy models.

Samsung has earlier confirmed that the new update would also be bringing "enhancements across the camera experience, including upgrades to the device's zoom functions, Portrait Mode, Nightography, rear camera video shooting capabilities, and more."

The new Vividness slider can be seen working on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which can be accessed through Settings> Display> Screen Mode> Advanced settings, confirms Android Authority and further notes that the latest firmware is seen rolling out to the Indian units too.