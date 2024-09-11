The Galaxy S24 FE could see a price bump that no one’s asking for

What you need to know

The Galaxy S24 FE might cost around $100 more than the S23 FE, potentially hitting $699 in the U.S.

However, the base model will still have 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, even with the price increase.

The camera setup remains the same, but the S24 FE will have a bigger battery for longer use.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has been making waves, as Fan Edition phones usually bring flagship features at a lower price. But a new rumor suggests this year's model might not be as budget-friendly.

According to WinFuture, the Galaxy S24 FE could see a price jump of around €100 in Europe compared to the Galaxy S23 FE. If this carries over to the U.S., we're looking at a $100 bump, bringing the price to about $699. That’s a step up from the S23 FE’s starting price of $599.

Samsung isn't expected to offer more RAM or storage with the higher price—the base model still supposedly comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. However, the Galaxy S24 FE is expected to get some key upgrades that could make the price hike worth it.

First off, the Galaxy S24 FE is set to sport a 6.7-inch display, a nice upgrade from the S23 FE’s 6.4-inch screen. This upgrade marks a major shift in screen size for Samsung's Fan Edition lineup.

The Galaxy S24 FE is likely to draw its power from a 4nm Exynos 2400e chipset, a slightly toned-down version of the Exynos 2400 used in the flagship Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus. This move taps into the efficiency and performance improvements of the Exynos 2400 over the previous Exynos 2200, potentially giving the S24 FE a welcome performance boost.

On the optics side of things, the S24 FE will likely keep the same camera setup as its predecessor, including a 50MP main lens, a 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP 3x telephoto.

While the camera specs are familiar, the new model is expected to come with a bigger battery, thanks to its larger body, which could mean longer usage times.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Galaxy S24 FE is also expected to stick with the same 25W charging speed as its predecessor, keeping things consistent with the previous model.