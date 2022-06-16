Supposed Galaxy Z Fold 4 benchmark result suggests major performance gains

What you need to know

Benchmark results for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 may have leaked early.

The Geekbench scores suggest the next-generation foldable phone will have massive gains over its predecessor.

The results also seem to confirm that the upcoming device will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

A recent leak claimed that Samsung's next-generation foldable phone won't have the massive battery gains you were hoping for, although it could ship with this year's most powerful chipset from Qualcomm. A new benchmark result might provide additional proof for that claim.

As spotted by SamMobile (opens in new tab), the supposed U.S. version of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (model number SM-F936U) has appeared on Geekbench (opens in new tab) with impressive numbers.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 successor supposedly hit a single-core score of 1351 and a multi-core score of 3808. If this benchmark result is reliable (assuming no manipulation occurred), the figures imply that the device will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, as previously rumored.

For context, the Snapdragon 888-powered Z Fold 3 scored 921 in the single-core test and 2968 in the multi-core test on Geekbench (opens in new tab). That being said, it's already one of the best foldable phones money can buy, but the latest benchmarking result suggests Samsung has a beefier foldable model in the pipeline.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is billed as 20% faster and 30% more power-efficient than its predecessor. Meanwhile, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is said to offer 10% faster performance and up to 30% higher efficiency than the previous generation. This means consumers may expect some real-world performance gains with the Z Fold 4.

At its upcoming Unpacked event, Samsung is expected to reveal its next lineup of Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip devices. Before then, you can expect more rumors, though a recent leak has probably left nothing to the imagination.