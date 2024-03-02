The Galaxy S24 is picking up the March 2024 security update

What you need to know

Samsung just released a fresh software update for the Galaxy S24 series, featuring the March 2024 security patch.

Unlike the previous update, which added a "vividness" slider, this one prioritizes security and stability improvements.

Galaxy S24 users in Canada and the United States are already reporting the update.

The update kicked off in late February, right after a firmware drop that improved the camera and tweaked display colors. But it was initially limited to users in South Korea, as per SamMobile.

The newest patch brings a firmware version ending with AXBG. Unlike the one from two weeks ago that introduced a "vividness" slider in advanced display settings, this time it's all about beefing up security and stability.

Samsung's official release notes for the update do not spotlight any changes. However, with the hefty 428MB firmware size, chances are it's packing just the March 2024 security patch and a sprinkle of minor bug fixes.

Reports are rolling in from Galaxy S24 users in Canada and the United States, saying they're snagging the update on their phones. It's also anticipated to hit more countries in the next few days.

If you're wondering if your shiny new device scored the patch, dive into your Settings app. Once you're in, go to the Software update section. If the update is ready for you, there should be a nifty button saying "Download and install."

Samsung is keeping its reputation as one of the top dogs in the smartphone world by sticking to the routine of dropping monthly security updates. Sure, the February 2024 update took a fashionably late entrance for the flagship Galaxy devices, but the company bounced back in style. The March update is out and about, beating Google to the punch.

While the Galaxy S24 is first to pick up the March patch, naturally, older models like the Galaxy S23, Z Fold 5, and Z Flip 5 are getting their turn later in the month.