Samsung's new Self-Repair Assistant app is reportedly in the works

What you need to know

A recent trademark application from Samsung proposed a new app.

Dubbed Self Repair Assistant, the new app could help users who want to repair their phones themselves.

It comes as part of existing Samsung's self-repair program for Galaxy devices.

In August, Samsung announced its self-repair program for Galaxy devices in collaboration with iFixit. It included devices like the Galaxy S20, S21, and Galaxy Tab S7+. In addition, Samsung is reportedly bringing an accompanying app dubbed "Self Repair Assistant."

As noted by SamMobile, a new trademark application filed by Samsung for its current self-repair program has spilled some beans on the new app, which is said to be in the works. It also includes the app icon of the same involving a "stylized cogwheel and wrench on a blue background."

The new app is supposed to be a "Self Repair Assistant" as a "computer application software for mobile phones for self-installation and self-maintenance of smartwatches, tablets, mobile phones, and earbuds," the trademark filing notes. The app's primary intent is "consultancy and information services relating to self-installation and self-repair."

The SamMobile report further implies that if the said app gets on board, it would eliminate the need to go through the iFixit website for tips, guides, and fixing tidbits. Instead, one can find them in the dedicated app to save the hassle.

Samsung started allowing customers to fix their smartphones, in addition to producing some of the best Android phones available. The Self-repair initiative offered genuine components like display assemblies, back glass, and charging ports, along with advice from iFixit to assist DIY customers in fixing their Galaxy phones. By being able to fix their phones using legitimate parts and equipment, consumers can extend the life of their phones.

The SamMobie report also notes that the alleged "Self Repair Assistant" app that is supposedly in the works might also increase the list of repairable phones under the Self-repair initiative. Additionally, the program intends to reaffirm Samsung's dedication to supporting the circular economy to reduce e-waste. The program is currently available for the Galaxy S21 series, S20 Series, and the Galaxy Tab S7+.