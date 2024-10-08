Samsung's Galaxy A35 5G gets 25% slashed off its already awesome price for Prime Big Deal Days

Among the more recent additions in the company's mid-range line-up, the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G offers a diverse range of features, many of which are usually found in much more expensive smartphones. Usually retailing for $399.99, the Galaxy A35 5G is already priced competitively. However, if you pick it up during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale, you'll be paying just $299.99, thanks to a 25% discount that makes this thing a fantastic value.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G: $399.99 $299.99 at Amazon Currently 25% off during Amazon's October Prime Day sale, Samsung's Galaxy A35 5G is a mid-range wonder offering a lot of bang for your buck(s). It's proof that quality and affordability can co-exist. The Galaxy A35 5G comes with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED panel having a 120Hz refresh rate. Helmed by an Exynos 1380 SoC working alongside 6GB of RAM, it can take care of everyday use tasks without any issues. There's 128GB of onboard storage, as well as a microSD expansion slot for keeping all your files and media. Running Android 14 (with One UI 6.1) out of the box, the phone will get up to four years of OS and five years of security updates. You also get a 5,000mAh battery, stereo speakers, and more.

✅Recommended if: you want a well-rounded yet affordable Android smartphone with practical features like NFC, good ingress protection, and long software support.

❌Skip this deal if: you want top-of-the-line everyday performance, great cameras, and would rather have a phone that's a bit more compact.

Samsung's Galaxy A-series devices are (and have always been) renowned for offering excellent value for money, and the Galaxy A35 5G is no different. Hands down one of the best Samsung phones available out there, the mid-ranger offers many features that are usually found in smartphones costing over two to three times as much.

The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is a well-built device with flat front and back panels, and a plastic frame sandwiched between them. Its 6.6-inch Super AMOLED panel sports a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Galaxy A35 5G features Samsung's homegrown Exynos 1380 chipset and 6GB of RAM. While this hardware obviously can't go against high-end flagships like the Galaxy Z Fold 6, it's more than sufficient for things like web browsing, multimedia consumption, and even some light gaming. The smartphone also comes with 128GB of internal storage, and there's even a good ol' microSD expansion slot thrown in the mix. Then there's the IP67 certification, which means minor splashes shouldn't be an issue at all.

Talking about software, the smartphone runs Android 14 (with One UI 6.1) out of the box, and thanks to Samsung's excellent update policy, it'll get up to four years of OS updates and five years of security patches. The triple-lens primary camera setup can take decent-quality photos and videos, and you also get a 13MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. All modern connectivity and I/O options are there, and the whole package is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G has its fair share of limitations too. The inclusion of a virtual proximity sensor is a letdown, and the third macro lens at the back doesn't do much. That said, for a smartphone priced this low, we really can't complain.