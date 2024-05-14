Samsung's 2023 mid-range phones are picking up One UI 6.1, but there's a catch

What you need to know

After picking up the pace with One UI 6.1 on older flagships, Samsung's now bringing the same update love to the Galaxy A54 and A34.

One UI 6.1 has been spotted hitting the Galaxy A54 in South Korea first, with a specific build number to look out for.

However, the update leaves out the full Galaxy AI experience and the latest May 2024 security patch.

After resuming its One UI 6.1 update for older flagships last week, Samsung is now rolling out the same treatment for the Galaxy A54 and A34.

According to X user and well-known leaker Tarun Vats, Samsung has finally rolled out the One UI 6.1 update for the Samsung Galaxy A54 in South Korea. The update comes with build numbers A546SKSU4CXDC, A546SSKC4CXDC, or A546SKSU4CXD1.

One UI 6.1 Rollout ‼️ Galaxy A54 starts getting One UI 6.1 update in KoreaBuild Version: A546SKSU4CXDC/A546SSKC4CXDC/A546SKSU4CXD1Repost 🔁Rollout will expand to other regions soon 🗺️#OneUI6 #Samsung#GalaxyA #GalaxyA54#OneUI #OneUI6dot1 #GalaxyS pic.twitter.com/cxGk3jSwxIMay 13, 2024

Shortly after, the same update rolled out in Poland and Europe with firmware version A546BXXU7CXDC, as per the same source.

However, while the update brings advanced image editing tools and suggestions, it skips the Galaxy AI, which apparently remains reserved for the flagship Samsung phones, and the May 2024 security patch, as per GSMArena.

It's unclear if Samsung will release a separate update this month with the latest security patch.

At the very least, the rollout is happening, and more regions are likely next. We expect One UI 6.1 to roll out to the Galaxy A54 and A34 in other regions in the coming days.

The latest One UI version stands out because it has provided the Galaxy S24, S23, and S22 with Galaxy AI. This AI helps with things like translating languages on the fly (Live Translate), searching the web with a tap (Circle to Search), and getting help with chats (Chat Assist), among others.

The Galaxy S21 also received Samsung's new AI but only got a stripped-down version with Circle to Search.

Even though the update doesn't have all the fancy AI features from the pricey Galaxy S models, it shows Samsung is still giving love to its mid-range users with this software upgrade.

If you have a Galaxy A54 or A34 and live in the mentioned territories, you can download and install the new update by going to the Settings app, heading to Software update, and tapping Download and install.