Samsung restarts Galaxy S22 One UI 6.1 rollout following tough glitches

What you need to know

Samsung announced via a Newsroom post that it has restarted the rollout of One UI 6.1 on the Galaxy S22, Flip 3, Fold 3, and Tab S8 series.

All of these devices are slated to pick up the majority of Galaxy AI's features in the U.S.

Samsung had to pause its original rollout of One UI 6.1 on the Galaxy S22 after users in South Korea reported crippling glitches with the patch.

Several of Samsung's older devices are having a happy Friday as the company's latest software glitches seem behind them.

According to a Newsroom post, Samsung has started rolling out its new One UI 6.1 update to the Galaxy S22 series. The two-year-old phones are joined by the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Fold 4, and the Tab S8 series. The Korean OEM adds that the rollout has restarted in the U.S. for all previously mentioned devices, meaning users should begin downloading it soon.

Elsewhere, SamMobile states that those with a Galaxy S22 on the AT&T network have started picking it up. The update will likely spread to other networks as the day progresses and into the weekend.

Galaxy AI is the game-changer for One UI 6.1, to which Samsung reiterated a few features users can expect on these 2022 devices.

The post states users will receive Google's Circle to Search, Chat Assist, Interpreter, Live Translate, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, Browsing Assist, Generative Edit, Edit Suggestion, and AI-generated wallpapers.

The company highlighted Galaxy AI's limited availability on devices like the Galaxy S21, Flip 3, and Fold 3. Those devices are only primed to gain Circle to Search and Chat Assist features with the One UI 6.1 update.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung initially started its One UI 6.1 rollout on 2022 devices at the top of May and had to stop it quickly following glitches. Users in South Korea started reporting various problems, such as a persistent white screen after unlocking their phones. Another issue involved the Galaxy S22 becoming unresponsive on its lock screen.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Korean OEM has been on a Galaxy AI kick, bringing its One UI 6.1 software to several past-gen devices like the Galaxy S23 in March. Most of the AI's features are available, much like the Flip 5 and Fold 5. However, again, Samsung is advising consumers that this suite of features will remain free on supported Galaxy devices until the end of 2025.

Samsung plans to turn Galaxy AI into a paid service once 2026 rolls in.