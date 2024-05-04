Galaxy S22 owners may have to wait for the One UI 6.1 update a bit longer

What you need to know

Samsung has supposedly paused the rollout of One UI 6.1 with Galaxy AI features for the Galaxy S22 series in South Korea due to a bug.

Some users in South Korea have apparently experienced various issues, including a persistent white screen after unlocking and non-responsive touchscreens on the lock screen.

Despite the issues with the Galaxy S22, the update is still being pushed to other older flagship models.

Samsung recently started rolling out One UI 6.1 with Galaxy AI features to the Galaxy S22 series in South Korea, but the company has apparently paused it due to a bug.

A number of Galaxy S22 owners in South Korea have hit a snag with the One UI 6.1 update (via GSMArena). Apparently, there’s a glitch where the screen turns white and stays that way after unlocking the phone, rendering it unusable.

Moreover, some Galaxy S22 users took to Samsung's Korean community forums to report that the touchscreen isn’t working on the lock screen after the update. The only fix seems to be a factory reset.

That said, it looks like owners of older Samsung flagship models that were slated to receive the update have nothing to worry about. Even though the recent update was released for several devices like the Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, and the Z Fold 3 and Flip 3, the rollout has only been paused for the Galaxy S22 series.

Samsung hasn't officially recognized the bug yet, but it seems it has pulled the One UI 6.1 firmware back in its home turf. If you haven't updated your Galaxy S22 yet, you'll need to hold off for the next firmware release, which should address all the reported issues.

The bug hasn't popped up on the other older Galaxy devices yet, so the update is still rolling out for those models.

The big deal about the latest One UI release is Galaxy AI, which brings a bunch of AI-powered features from the Galaxy S24 to older Samsung flagships. These cool features include Circle to Search with Google, Chat Assist, Live Translate, Note Assist, Browsing Assist, AI-generated wallpapers, and more.

We've reached out to Samsung for clarification and will update this post once we hear back from the company.

Samsung is probably heading back to square one to fix the bug. Once that's sorted, it'll probably restart the update rollout and hopefully extend it to more territories.