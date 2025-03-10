What you need to know

Samsung's March update patch is out and it brings fixes to over 11 critical items.

The security patch will be rolled out to the Galaxy S23 and S24 series, along with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and up.

Delivery time of these updates will vary based on the device model as well as the region, Samsung explains.

Samsung announced that it's bringing a couple of bug fixes with the March security patch update. While security patches don't bring in features, they help the available features on the device work better.

The March update has started to roll out to devices as we speak, fixing over 51 items that needed attention. Of these, 11 items were critical fixes, while the rest were high-priority items. Samsung says that this is a maintenance release for major flagship models as part of the monthly Security Maintenance Release (SMR) process. This means it includes not just Samsung's bug fixes but also some of Google's patches as well.

So far, the devices already receiving the March security patch (via 9to5Google) include the Galaxy S23 series and later, the Galaxy Z Fold 4/Z Flip 4 and later, and the Galaxy A55.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Samsung mentions some of them on its updates page, like incorrect default permissions on the Galaxy Watch's gallery, which could allow local attackers to access data in the Galaxy Watch Gallery, improper access to Wifi on the Galaxy Watch—fixing an issue that allowed hackers to update MAC address of the watch.

Other than that, it fixes issues with sensitive communication in Settings and accessing Auracast broadcasting, among others. However, Samsung mentions that other items included in the update will not be disclosed publicly at this time.

The publication adds that Samsung first began rolling out this patch to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 last week and is going to continue rolling them out to the above-mentioned devices as well.

The company notes that devices eligible for the upcoming security patch need to have their devices with an up-to-date OS. And that delivery times of the said security patch will vary based on the phone's model as well as the region the user is in.

That said, Galaxy devices are getting more than just security updates this month as the company confirms it is expanding One UI 7 beta programs to Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6, Galaxy S23 series, and Galaxy Tab S10 series at various points this month. To join the One UI 7 beta program, you can apply in the Samsung Members app with an eligible device. That said, the Korean OEM is all geared up to launch the official, stable version of the software to all devices starting in April.