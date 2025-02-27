Samsung is still running these Galaxy S25 deals, but you're almost out of time

The phones have been out for a few weeks now, but Samsung has spent that time promoting Galaxy S25 deals as if the preorder period never ended. As we approach the end of February, however, it's likely that Samsung is about to suspend or change these offers, so you better hurry up if you've been sleeping on these deals. To make life a little easier for you, I've dropped Samsung's best Galaxy S25 deals below, so take a look (while you still can).

Coming complete with all of the latest Galaxy AI software features, powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets, and seven years of guaranteed OS/security upgrades, the Galaxy S25 series hit the streets on February 7th with the title of best Android phones in their sights. Whether you're interested in the compact Galaxy S25, the balanced S25 Plus, or the super-powered Galaxy S25 Ultra, if you want S25 deals fresh from the source, you've come to the right place.

Samsung Galaxy S25 128GB: $799.99, plus free $50 credit and up to $500 of trade-in credit at Samsung Buy the base model Galaxy S25 from Samsung and you'll receive a free $50 credit to use on accessories, plus up to $500 of trade-in credit when you send in an old or broken phone. You can also get a free pair of Galaxy Buds FE earbuds when you bundle your purchase, an additional value of $99.99!

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus 256GB: $999.99, plus free $100 credit and up to $700 of trade-in credit at Samsung Pick up the Galaxy S25 Plus directly from the source and you'll score a free $100 Samsung credit alongside up to $700 off when you process a trade-in. Samsung also has all three exclusive color variants in stock, including Coral Red and Pink Gold.