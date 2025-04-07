What you need to know

The Galaxy S25 Enterprise Edition gets eight years of major OS updates, outlasting the regular models’ seven years.

These business-focused models get Android updates all the way to Android 23, plus security patches until January 2032.

The S25 Enterprise Edition is loaded with the full Knox Suite for top-tier security and business tools like Knox Manage, Knox Capture, and Knox Remote Support.

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S25 Enterprise Edition is set to outlast the regular models when it comes to major OS updates.

After making its global debut in January, the Galaxy S25 lineup got another boost in February. That’s when Samsung officially rolled out the Enterprise Editions of the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and the S25 Ultra.

Unlike the regular Galaxy S25 models that are set for seven years of Android and security updates, the Enterprise Edition takes things a step further. According to the Samsung Knox website (via SamMobile), these business-focused versions are promised Android updates all the way to Android 23, marking a full eight years of major OS support.

These devices will also keep getting security patches all the way through January 2032, on top of those major Android upgrades.

Security that goes the distance

Built with businesses in mind, the Galaxy S25 Enterprise Edition comes loaded with the full Knox Suite. That means defense-grade security plus handy tools like Knox Manage for keeping devices in check, Knox Capture for smart data collection, and Knox Remote Support for quick IT help.

Thanks to Knox, these devices earn the “Android Enterprise Recommended” badge, meaning they’re built to handle long-term business use without breaking a sweat.

As a nice bonus, Samsung throws in a free one-year Knox Suite subscription with every Enterprise Edition device. You’re also getting Microsoft Office and Google Cloud preloaded, so it's ready to get down to business right out of the box.

Same power, extra muscle

Under the hood, the Galaxy S25 Enterprise Edition packs the same punch as the regular models, including the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 12GB of RAM, and more.

Furthermore, the Galaxy S25 Enterprise Edition comes loaded with smart AI tools like real-time call transcriptions with auto summaries and a Writing Assist feature to help polish your work emails.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

While the latest and greatest Samsung phones have gone on sale worldwide, Samsung is taking a more selective route with the Enterprise Edition and rolling it out in just a handful of markets.

Samsung is no stranger to long-term support for its professional-grade devices, and the Enterprise Editions are keeping that tradition alive.

The fact that the Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition had the same update timeline as the standard model makes the S25 Enterprise Edition’s eight-year support stand out even more.