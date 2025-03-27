What you need to know

Samsung is reportedly rolling out One UI 7 Beta 6 to its enrolled Galaxy S24 users.

The update is similar to what arrived for its foldables a the changelog highlights a series of previously teased AI improvements in One UI 7, like Sketch to Image.

Samsung confirmed One UI 7 will start arriving in the U.S. on April 10, but an overseas schedule might hold more clues for users.

It seems Samsung's 2024 flagship phones are in for one more software beta before the big day arrives.

A post by Tarun Vats on X states Samsung is reportedly starting to roll out One UI 7 Beta 6 to enrolled Galaxy S24 devices in its Beta Program (via SamMobile). The patch was brought to the tipster's attention on social media via another user, who claims it's been spotted in India. The latest beta version rocks firmware version ZYCE; however, the publiction states it's also been appearing for phones "globally" in the program.

Interestingly, the changelog is a little familiar. According to Vats' snapshot, the Galaxy S24 series is picking up new One UI 7 features like a "press and hold" function to launch its digital assistant.

There are also several AI-based features arriving on the most recent past-gen series:

Call recording summary converted to text

Create your own stickers and images

Summarize webpages

Edit video sounds

Natural language-based search in Settings

Galaxy S24 receives the One UI 7 beta 6 update in India.Build version: S928BXXU4ZYCE/S928BOXM4ZYCE/S928BXXU4BYCERepost pic.twitter.com/0F8SEykG02March 26, 2025

Samsung is fixing a few bugs on the S24 series regarding its battery animations and UI errors in its media controller.

If these "new features" hitting the S24 series seem familiar, it's because Samsung recently brought the same set to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6's beta. That patch for the foldables was roughly 1.2GB in size. There's a chance users with the S24 series could see a similar size, considering the update's strong similarities. Moreover, the changelog's mention of "editing video sounds" and sticker/image creation points us to Samsung's Audio Eraser and Sketch to Image AI features.

The latter was mentioned during Samsung's teasers earlier this year, where the company said it wanted the feature to be more "multimodal." Users will have the choice of using an S Pen, written descriptions, or their voice with the AI to generate an image.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As previously stated, there's speculation that this could be the final beta the Galaxy S24 sees before Samsung's official debut of One UI 7. With six betas under our belt, the company is preparing to rollout the new sofware upgrade on April 10 in the U.S., three days after it goes global. Something to keep in mind is a rollout schedule for the update that appeared on the company's Czech Republic website.

Users in the region are seemingly receiving the update for the Galaxy S24, Flip 6, and Fold 6 on April 10 — like the U.S., but it's unclear if the remainder of the schedule is what we should expect. It states the Galaxy S24 FE, S23 series, Flip 5, and Fold 5 should receive it "a week later" alongside more important dates for other devices.