What you need to know

A tipster on X spotted Samsung's One UI 7 Beta 3 arriving for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 in South Korea, but it has also seemingly arrived for international users.

The update is roughly 1.2GB and brings a couple of noteworthy AI features to the foldables: Sketch to Image and Audio Eraser.

Samsung confirmed One UI 7 will officially arrive on April 10 for its two foldables and the Galaxy S24 series.

The anticipation for One UI 7 continues as Samsung is spotted rolling out another beta update for its foldables.

Tipster Tarun Vats on X posted a snapshot of Samsung's One UI 7 Beta 3 patch rolling out for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 (via SamMobile). The post states the update was initially rolling out for enrolled testers in South Korea, but the publication claims it's been spotted on "international variants," too. Interestingly, Beta 3 brings the April security patch to the foldables.

Marked as version ZYCG, the tipster states the update is roughly 1.2GB in size.

The publication provided a look at its changelog for English users, which shows "new features" for the foldables, like the ability to "press and hold the side button to launch the digital assistant." The devices gain call recording summaries (in text), webpage summaries, and natural-language search in Settings.

A couple of larger Galaxy AI features via One UI 7 include the ability to "edit video sounds" and custom image and sticker creation. As the post notes, these are referencing Samsung's Audio Eraser and Sketch to Image AI features. The patch finishes with a few bug fixes for widget errors, overlapping problems, and media card issues in One UI 7.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Samsung teased a few advancements coming for its AI-based Sketch to Image in One UI 7 back in January. The company stated the changes were centered around making the feature more "multimodal." Its upgrades let users utilize their S Pens, as well as the option of text descriptions and voice commands. One of its goals was to make Sketch to Image more available to users who'd rather use other means to generate an image.

More importantly, users can combine a rough sketch with their text/voice descriptions to make a more complete idea for the AI to polish up for you. While not explicitly stated in the patch notes, it appears that these One UI 7 upgrades have fallen onto Samsung's latest foldables in Beta 3.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

One UI 7 & You

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

It might make some users happy, considering One UI 7's AI features demand a lot from a phone. An interview with Samsung's EVP and head of Framework R&D, Sally, highlighted that not every past-gen Galaxy device will see every AI feature. Some tools, like its new Personal Data Engine, require stronger internal hardware, like Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite. As such, many "deeper AI experiences" will be left out of the software's debut on older phones.

The Flip 6 and Fold 6 started receiving the first beta at the beginning of April. The initial download was roughly 5GB and packed many AI features and improvements that the Galaxy S24 first received in its Beta 1. This was expected, but we are still awaiting One UI 7's grand rollout for users without a Galaxy S25. One UI 7 is expected to arrive officially on April 10 for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Fold 6.