Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 could get a taste of One UI 6 beta this week

What you need to know

Samsung's Galaxy A34 got the early bird treatment for the One UI 6 beta update, but the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 could join the party later this week.

The One UI 6.0 beta program, based on Android 14, brings a host of cool new features such as a new suite of bright emoji, new UI font, and a revamped Quick Panel.

However, the beta program may not be available in all markets where the update was rolled out to the Galaxy S23.

Samsung has been giving owners of its foldable phones the chance to beta test major OS upgrades in the past, and it seems the company is gearing up to do the same for Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 users.

According to SamMobile, the One UI 6 beta program is set to open for Samsung's latest and greatest foldable phones sometime this week. The update was first launched for the Galaxy S23 series and is also available for a couple of mid-range Samsung phones, including the Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 in the UK.

There's a chance that the beta might not come out exactly on time, like it happened with the Galaxy S23's One UI 6 beta release. In August, Samsung removed the One UI 6 beta announcement from its U.S. and German press sites for unknown reasons. Shortly after that, the rollout was restored in those countries.

For the time being, it is uncertain which markets will get the beta for the 2023 foldables. There's a possibility that the update will not make it to all countries where the Galaxy S23 received the update, including China, Germany, India, Korea, Poland, the U.S., and the UK.

The Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 launched with One UI 5.1.1 based on Android 13. With the upcoming One UI 6 beta release, both devices will get a taste of Samsung's next One UI version, including a more visually organized Quick Panel, with larger buttons for the most commonly used tools such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, brightness, Dark Mode, Eye comfort, Smart view, and Device control. You can also now open the full Quick Panel with a quick swipe from the top right corner of the display.