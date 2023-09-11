One UI 6 beta surprisingly arrives for the Galaxy A34 ahead of the Galaxy S22 series

What you need to know

The Galaxy A34 is receiving the One UI 6 beta update ahead of the Galaxy S22 and Samsung's foldable phones.

The update has firmware version A346BXXU4ZWI1 and comes in at 2GB.

Samsung has beefed up One UI 6 with a bunch of cool new features, like a revamped Quick Settings, an updated Camera app, and more customization options.

Samsung is bucking its tradition and releasing the One UI 6 beta update to its budget-friendly Galaxy A34 5G, a welcome treat for users who typically have to wait longer for software updates.

If you've been following our Samsung coverage, this release shouldn't be much of a surprise, as we've previously detailed all the Samsung smartphones set to receive One UI 6. What's surprising is that the Galaxy A34 cuts in front of the Galaxy S22 series and even Samsung's foldable phones in picking up the update.

This is unusual, as the South Korean tech giant typically releases new operating system betas to its flagship phones first. So far, though, only the Galaxy S23 series and A54 have joined the One UI 6 beta program, with the Galaxy A34 now following suit.

It's possible that Samsung is releasing the beta update to the Galaxy A34 ahead of last year's flagship models to test it out on a wider range of devices. After all, many of the best cheap Samsung phones have contributed significantly to the company's growth.

For the time being, the beta release is only available to Galaxy A34 users in the United Kingdom. According to SamMobile, this is the first time this budget lineup has joined the One UI beta program. Last year, Samsung tested One UI 5 internally for the Galaxy A33 without releasing a public beta.

The update has firmware version A346BXXU4ZWI1 and is over 2GB in size, so downloading it over Wi-Fi is strongly advised. It is also expected to arrive in more countries over the coming weeks, including China, Germany, India, Poland, and South Korea.

Based on Android 14, One UI 6 is loaded with a bunch of goodies, including a revamped Quick Settings panel with refreshed tiles. The Camera app has also been updated with revamped iconography for a more modern look and feel. Furthermore, there's a new system font, updated emoji, an improved Share menu, and more customization options.

Meanwhile, the One UI 6 beta update is still pending for the Galaxy Z Fold, Z Flip, and S22 series. Samsung is expected to push out the beta in the coming weeks, but no specific release date has been set.