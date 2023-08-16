These are the Samsung phones that will receive the One UI 6 update

Samsung has always worked hard to keep its smartphones on top of the latest software updates, and the company is not about to change course. The South Korean phone maker is preparing to update a bunch of Galaxy phones to the Android 14-based One UI 6, as the software's first beta came out earlier this month.

While it's not rocket science to guess which Samsung phones will get the update, SamMobile has compiled a comprehensive list for your convenience. The first batch of phones to receive the update is the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, which includes the standard variant, the Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Furthermore, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are in line for the One UI 6 treatment. Samsung always prioritizes its most premium phones for software updates, so it's no surprise that the most recent flagship S and Z-series devices are among the first ones to be treated to One UI 6.

When will One UI 6 roll out?

There's currently no fixed timeline for when the latest and greatest Samsung phones will receive the update. That said, Android 14 is expected to hit the stable channel in August, and if past releases are any indication, Samsung is likely to follow suit two or three months later.

This means the update could make its way to the Galaxy S23 devices in October or November. The same might be true for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. After that, you can expect One UI 6 to gradually make its way to the other Galaxy phones, including the cheaper models.

All eligible devices

Of course, Samsung will bring the latest One UI goodies to its older devices that were launched in the past two years in line with Samsung's software update policy. See the full list below:

Galaxy S models

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23 Plus

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22 Plus

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21 Plus

Galaxy S21

Galaxy Z models

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy A models

Galaxy A14

Galaxy A13

Galaxy A04s

Galaxy A34

Galaxy A33

Galaxy A24

Galaxy A23

Galaxy A73

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A54

Galaxy A53

Galaxy A52 (A52 5G, A52s)

Galaxy M models

Galaxy M54

Galaxy M53 5G

Galaxy M33 5G

Galaxy M23

Galaxy F models

Galaxy F54

Galaxy F23

Galaxy F14 5G

Galaxy Tab models

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S9 Plus

Galaxy Tab S9

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S8 Plus

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Xcover

Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro

Samsung has gotten better about software updates in recent years, but there's still a long history of fragmentation to overcome. So even though two or three months isn't a long time to wait for a new update, some people are still going to complain.

Don't expect to get the update right away, though. Software updates are usually released incrementally, so it may take a few days for your phone to get the latest version.