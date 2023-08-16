These are the Samsung phones that will receive the One UI 6 update
Get ready for a new look and feel on your Samsung phone with One UI 6.
Samsung has always worked hard to keep its smartphones on top of the latest software updates, and the company is not about to change course. The South Korean phone maker is preparing to update a bunch of Galaxy phones to the Android 14-based One UI 6, as the software's first beta came out earlier this month.
While it's not rocket science to guess which Samsung phones will get the update, SamMobile has compiled a comprehensive list for your convenience. The first batch of phones to receive the update is the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, which includes the standard variant, the Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Furthermore, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are in line for the One UI 6 treatment. Samsung always prioritizes its most premium phones for software updates, so it's no surprise that the most recent flagship S and Z-series devices are among the first ones to be treated to One UI 6.
When will One UI 6 roll out?
There's currently no fixed timeline for when the latest and greatest Samsung phones will receive the update. That said, Android 14 is expected to hit the stable channel in August, and if past releases are any indication, Samsung is likely to follow suit two or three months later.
This means the update could make its way to the Galaxy S23 devices in October or November. The same might be true for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. After that, you can expect One UI 6 to gradually make its way to the other Galaxy phones, including the cheaper models.
All eligible devices
Of course, Samsung will bring the latest One UI goodies to its older devices that were launched in the past two years in line with Samsung's software update policy. See the full list below:
Galaxy S models
- Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Galaxy S23 Plus
- Galaxy S23
- Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Galaxy S22 Plus
- Galaxy S22
- Galaxy S21 FE
- Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Galaxy S21 Plus
- Galaxy S21
Galaxy Z models
- Galaxy Z Fold 5
- Galaxy Z Flip 5
- Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy Z Flip 3
Galaxy A models
- Galaxy A14
- Galaxy A13
- Galaxy A04s
- Galaxy A34
- Galaxy A33
- Galaxy A24
- Galaxy A23
- Galaxy A73
- Galaxy A72
- Galaxy A54
- Galaxy A53
- Galaxy A52 (A52 5G, A52s)
Galaxy M models
- Galaxy M54
- Galaxy M53 5G
- Galaxy M33 5G
- Galaxy M23
Galaxy F models
- Galaxy F54
- Galaxy F23
- Galaxy F14 5G
Galaxy Tab models
- Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab S9 Plus
- Galaxy Tab S9
- Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab S8 Plus
- Galaxy Tab S8
Galaxy Xcover
- Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro
Samsung has gotten better about software updates in recent years, but there's still a long history of fragmentation to overcome. So even though two or three months isn't a long time to wait for a new update, some people are still going to complain.
Don't expect to get the update right away, though. Software updates are usually released incrementally, so it may take a few days for your phone to get the latest version.
