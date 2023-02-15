Samsung Galaxy S23 preorders in South Korea signal huge success for the series

What you need to know

Preorders for the Galaxy S23 series supposedly break records in South Korea.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra accounted for 60% of pre-sales in Samsung's home market.

Samsung's new flagship series has also reportedly seen twice as many pre-orders as the Galaxy S22 series in India in the first 24 hours of pre-orders.

The Galaxy S23 series appears to be among the most popular Samsung devices in recent years, as a new report reveals impressive preorder numbers in South Korea just a few weeks after its debut.

According to Yonhap News Agency (opens in new tab), Samsung has broken its pre-order record in South Korea, with 1.09 million Galaxy S23 units pre-ordered so far (via SamMobile (opens in new tab)). The figure is slightly higher than the 1.01 million preorders for the Galaxy S22 last year.

The number marks a more than 7% increase in preorders in its own home turf alone, with the Galaxy S23 Ultra accounting for 60% of the total. This means that Samsung has received 650,000 preorders for the series' top-end model. According to Yonhap, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ are trailing behind, taking up 23% and 17% of preorders, respectively.

It is barely surprising that the Ultra model has played a larger role in this success. The company has made the top-end model in the series stand out with a few premium features not commonly found in many of the best Samsung phones, such as a 200MP camera, a wider zoom range, and the S Pen stylus.

Elsewhere, the Galaxy S23 series also appears to have had an early success in India, where 140,000 units were preordered within 24 hours of being available. According to ET Telecom (opens in new tab), this is double the number of preorders received by Samsung for the Galaxy S22 series in the country last year. This success is despite the fact that the Galaxy S23+ and S23 Ultra are significantly more expensive than their predecessors in the country.

India and Korea’s Galaxy S23 pre-sales records aside, it’ll be interesting to see how the new Samsung flagship series performs in the United States and other markets.

Phone deals: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Verizon (opens in new tab) | AT&T (opens in new tab)

Samsung Galaxy S23/ S23+ $799.99 (opens in new tab) at Samsung (opens in new tab) $799.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) The new S23 and S23+ come with new chips and larger batteries, allowing you to use your phone for longer periods of time before needing to charge it. And, thanks to Samsung's software support, your phone will receive the most recent features and updates for many years to come.