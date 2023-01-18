Samsung will let you check out the Galaxy S23 series at its 29 global Experience Spaces
These venues include five Galaxy Experience Spaces and 24 Samsung stores worldwide.
Samsung's next major Unpacked event is only weeks away, and we expect the major flagship Galaxy phones to roll out globally. Following the launch, the Korean maker plans to give customers a unique hands-on experience with its new interactive Galaxy Experience Spaces across the world.
In an announcement (opens in new tab) blog post, Samsung confirmed that it would launch 29 interactive Experience Spaces globally, including locations like San Francisco, London, Paris, Singapore, and Dubai. Consumers who are willing to purchase the next best Android phones from Samsung will be able to get their hands on the Galaxy S23 series at these venues.
For people in the U.S., One such major venue will be 111 Powell Street in San Francisco. It is dubbed the Galaxy Experience Space, and consumers visiting the venue post-launch can participate in interactive concept exhibits. Samsung promises a unique experience with each concept in the space. It can include examining the Galaxy devices' camera system or experiencing the ecosystem and what Samsung has in its pipeline toward a sustainable future.
"When entering the space, visitors will step into Samsung's "Everyday Sustainability" vision and glimpse how Galaxy technologies incorporate eco-conscious practices," the blog post states. "Guests can get hands-on with movie set-like displays and view and enjoy camera settings to create their own shareable content."
It is not the first time that Samsung has introduced such experience spaces. Last year, in August, the company introduced its live experience spaces in New York City and London. Similarly, Samsung has plans to expand them this year by including five dedicated Galaxy Experience Spaces and 24 Samsung stores or pop-ups this year.
Here is a complete list of places provided by Samsung, which are spread across the world. Consumers interested in experiencing the hands-on of the upcoming Galaxy S23 series smartphones post the Unpacked event will be able to visit these stores and spaces:
Galaxy Experience Space venues:
- San Francisco: February 1 – 25 at 111 Powell Street
- London: February 1 – March 12 at Westfield White City
- Paris: February 1 – March 1 at Westfield Les 4 Temps
- Singapore: February 2 – 25 at Gardens by the Bay, West Lawn
- Dubai: February 2 – 28 at Dubai Mall
Galaxy Experience Space in Samsung stores:
- Bangalore: Samsung Opera House
- Bangkok: Central World
- Brussels: Docks Mall
- Dallas: Stonebriar Mall
- Houston: The Galleria
- Kuala Lumpur: Pavilion
- LA: The Americana At Brand
- London: Samsung KX, Oxford Street and Westfield Stratford
- Manila: SM Megamall
- Mexico City: Perisur
- New York: Roosevelt Field
- Palo Alto: Stanford Shopping Center
- Shanghai: Samsung Shanghai Experience Center
- Singapore: Vivo City
- Taipei: Breeze Nanshan
- Tokyo: Galaxy Harajuku
- Toronto: Yorkdale Shopping Centre and Toronto Eaton Centre
Galaxy Experience Space in Pop-up stores:
- Dusseldorf: Westfield Centro
- Helsinki: Kamppi Mall
- Milano: Il Centro
- Sao Paulo: Eldorado Mall
