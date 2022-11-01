Samsung Galaxy S22 series picks up stable One UI 5 (Android 13) in the US

What you need to know

The stable One UI 5 update based on Android 13 is now available on the Samsung Galaxy S22 series in the United States.

Samsung's flagship models sold in the country should now have access to more customization features, stackable widgets, improved privacy and security features, and more.

Galaxy S22 models in European and Asian countries initially received the update a few days ago.

Samsung has maintained a good track record of releasing updates in a timely manner, and this trend continues with One UI 5. The stable builds for the Galaxy S22 series began arriving in certain regions a few days ago, and the update is now rolling out to the flagship models in the United States.

As spotted by SamMobile (opens in new tab), the Samsung Galaxy S22 models in the U.S. are picking up stable One UI 5 based on Android 13. The latest update carries firmware version S90xU1UEU2BVJA, along with the October security patch.

The stable One UI 5 initially landed on the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra in European and Asian countries a few days ago. Shortly after that, the update was rolled out to Verizon subscribers. With the latest update, Android 13 should be available to owners of both carrier models and unlocked versions of the flagship device.

Like many of the best Android phones that have already received Android 13, the Galaxy S22 series now has a revamped UI and improved lock screen. For example, you can configure your lock screen to show a live preview of notifications, among other options.

Of course, other notable Android 13 features, including per-app language controls and expanded Material You options, are onboard with One UI 5. Furthermore, stackable widgets should also be available on these models as part of the rollout.

There are improved privacy and security features as well, such as the Privacy Detection tool that comes in handy when sharing photos. Another marquee security feature is the "Maintenance Mode," which protects your data from unauthorized access while your device is being repaired.

These features should also arrive for other Galaxy S22 models elsewhere, and given Samsung's reputation for timely updates, the wait shouldn't be too long.