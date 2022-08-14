Samsung Galaxy S22 series picks up the August 2022 security update in the US

What you need to know

Samsung's Galaxy S22 phones in the United States are receiving the August 2022 security update.

The update was previously only available to the global variants of the handsets.

It is now rolling out to the carrier-unlocked units as well as a few carrier-supported models.

Samsung's flagship phones sold in the United States are now receiving the August 2022 security patch following the update's release to international models in July.

As spotted by SamMobile (opens in new tab), the software update is now making its way to the carrier-unlocked versions of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. It carries firmware version S90xU1UEU2AVG8.

While details about the update's improvements were limited back when it arrived on the best Samsung phones in Europe, we now know that the update addresses a bunch of privacy issues and security flaws. For instance, it resolves issues with Samsung DeX, MAC address leaks, Knox VPN, improper access control, and apps that can access mobile data.

As usual, it includes plenty of bug fixes for certain apps and UI as well as stability improvements.

In addition to the unlocked variants, the update is available on the Verizon models of the Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy S21 phones (via Droid Life (opens in new tab)). The S22 update brings performance improvements and updates to Google Meet, migrating the Google Duo experience to the service.

If you own any of these devices, the update should have arrived by now. Otherwise, open Settings and then the Software update section to see if the update is available on your device.