The Samsung Galaxy S22, S21, and S20 are already receiving the August 2022 update

What you need to know

Samsung has released the August security update a little early.

The update is slowly rolling for the European versions of the Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra, S20, and S21.

While the update for the S22 series is a little more widespread, the S21, and S20 update is currently rolling through Germany.

Samsung is providing the Galaxy S22, S21, and S20 with its August security update much earlier.

Samsung is keeping up with its trend of swiftly bringing its users the latest updates with this new security patch. According to XDA-Developers, Samsung has already shipped out the August Android security update to European users. The first to gain this new update was the Galaxy S22, while the S21 and S20 are getting it in a few select regions.

The update is also coming to other devices in the company's latest flagship series, such as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and the file size for this comes in at around 400MB.

There is speculation that this update could be ushering in some improvements, given that Samsung is known to sneak a few enhancements into its patches. However, for the time being, there isn't any information on the specifics of the update.

XDA does say this new update will not "increment the underlying bootloader version," meaning users could perform a downgrade, reverting the update to a previous build if they choose.

While the Galaxy S22 series is receiving this update across several European countries, older gen phones are seeing it more scarcely available.

The Galaxy S21 and S20 are both receiving the update, but it seems to be contained to Germany for the moment. That said, it's likely to expand to other regions soon.

Owners of Samsung's best Android phones can always manually check to see if the update is available. The new update brings the Galaxy S22 to software version "S90xBXXU2AVG6," while the S21 gets version "G99xBXXU5CVGB," and the S20 receives version "G98xxXXUEFVG5."

Samsung being so quick to push out an update isn't entirely new, but we do have the company on our minds lately.

Samsung's event for new Galaxy devices is rapidly approaching, and the event is set for August 10, where we will learn more about devices such as its new Galaxy Watch 5 series. Leading up to the launch event, Samsung is offering $200 in credit for those reserving its latest devices.