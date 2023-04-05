Samsung retires the Galaxy S10 series and other dated models

What you need to know

Samsung has ended updates for the Galaxy S10 series, which was launched in 2019.

This means that the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10 5G, will not be updated to Android 13.

A few outdated mid-range models, such as the Galaxy A50 and A30, were also removed from the list.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 series will stop receiving security updates moving forward, putting an end to a glorious four-year run.

Samsung has updated its public security update page (opens in new tab) to cross the Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e off the list entirely (via 9to5Google (opens in new tab)). A handful of outdated budget models were removed as well, including the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30. All of these devices were launched in 2019.

The Galaxy S10 series is now four years old, and it runs One UI 4 on Android 12 thanks to Samsung including the lineup in its three-year OS upgrade policy. In terms of Android updates, the Galaxy S10 series fell behind after the March 2023 security patch.

Last year, the South Korean tech giant extended its policy by one year, providing five years of security updates and four years of major OS upgrades to its more recent phones. This commitment, however, only goes back to the Galaxy S21 series, leaving the rest in the cold.

As per the company's revised software update commitment, the Galaxy S10 series and the 2019 Galaxy A models were not eligible for One UI 5 based on Android 13. Nonetheless, the Galaxy S10 5G and Galaxy S10 Lite will continue to receive quarterly security updates, despite the former being released in 2019.

Samsung has also downgraded a few of its ancient foldable phones to its quarterly update schedule, which means that these phones are in their final year of software support. These devices include the first-generation Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Fold, and Fold 5G.

Elsewhere, other models were demoted to the biannual update cycle, including the Galaxy A72, M62, and F62.