The Galaxy S23 and other Samsung phones begin receiving the March 2023 security update

What you need to know

The March 2023 security patch has started rolling out for the Galaxy S23, S22, and S21 series phones.

The patch includes around 50 vulnerability fixes in total.

Galaxy phones in Europe have started receiving it with other regions sure to come as the week progresses.

As usual, Samsung is on top of things when it comes to delivering monthly security updates to its phones. As spotted by SamMobile, the Korean OEM appears to be in the process of rolling out the March 2023 security patch to a few Galaxy devices. The patch appears to be slowly making its way across the globe as the Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23+, and S23 have started receiving it in Europe.

Owners of the Galaxy S23 series will begin seeing firmware version S91xBXXS1AWBM which includes 50 vulnerability fixes, according to Samsung's patch notes. The patch is around 351MB, and, as mentioned by SamMobile, 39 of these fixes were brought on by Google, with 11 fixes being thrown in by Samsung itself.

The Galaxy S22 series has also started receiving the March 2023 security patch in European countries, as well. Those users should find update version S90xBXXU3CWBE.

The Galaxy S21 series is receiving the March update in Europe, too. The device has been spotted receiving firmware update version G99xBXXS6EWBB. Most recently, the Galaxy S20 series was spotted receiving the March patch.

Among the fixes in this patch for Galaxy phones and tablets is a solution for those using the Exynos 2100 processor and running Android 11, 12, and 13. Before this patch, there was a vulnerability that could've allowed a hacker to a memory access fault. Another critical issue being patched removes the ability for a hacker to remotely turn off a person's Galaxy device using the AutoPowerOnOffConfirmDialog function.

Another fix has been implemented to solve a Bluetooth access control vulnerability, hopefully removing the ability for a hacker to send a file without the proper permissions.

The March 2023 security patch has been spotted circling European countries at the moment but should begin moving into other areas as the week goes on. Your Galaxy device should automatically grab the patch, but if it doesn't, you can always manually check by heading into your Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Last month, these same models and tons more received the February 2023 patch alongside the One UI 5.1 update, which includes tons of new software features that were originally launched with the S23 series. However, the March update doesn't appear to bring any new features or address any ongoing bugs.

