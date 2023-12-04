The Galaxy A55 may look very similar to the upcoming Galaxy S24

What you need to know

First possible renders of Galaxy A55 surface online.

The renders reveal a flat frame design with a protruding side where the buttons will go.

The device is expected to feature a 6.5-inch 120Hz high refresh rate display.

Nine months ago, Samsung introduced its mid-ranger Galaxy A54 with a flagship design. As we move towards the end of the year, we now know what its successor would like — thanks to a recent leak from Steve Hemmerstoffer.

The leaker, widely known as OnLeaks on X, has collaborated with MySmartPrice to showcase high-quality renders of the alleged Galaxy A55, which will likely launch in the first quarter of the new year, similar to its predecessor. The renders reveal a slight design change that is expected to be featured in most of the Galaxy phones released next year, including the Galaxy S24 series.

So... Following my #GalaxyA05s, #GalaxyA15, #GalaxyA25 and #GalaxyA35 leaks, here comes your very first look at the #Samsung #GalaxyA55 (360° video + stunning 5K renders + dimensions)!...😏On behalf of @mysmartprice 👉🏻 https://t.co/X5ePAbXGuz pic.twitter.com/nPSPji9QXLDecember 2, 2023 See more

The Galaxy A55 may also feature a flat rear panel and flat frame, a design inspired by the flagship Galaxy S23 series. It looks like Samsung will implement a slight design change approach for next year, as recent renders of the Galaxy S24 and the S24 Plus models have also displayed more flat frames and edges. Additionally, the frame will apparently feature a protrusion on the side where the buttons go, similar to what we've seen in Galaxy A15 renders.

Aside from the flat frame, the Galaxy A55 will look a lot like the Galaxy A54 with an Infinity-O display on the front and a triple rear camera setup. According to OnLeaks, the display is believed to measure 6.5 inches, has a full HD+ resolution, and a 120Hz high refresh rate. The mid-range handset is expected to measure 161.1 x 77.3/77.9 x 8.2mm.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: OnLeaks/ via MySmartPrice) (Image credit: OnLeaks/ via MySmartPrice) (Image credit: OnLeaks/ via MySmartPrice)

The other expected specifications of the alleged Galaxy A55, as pointed out by MySmartPrice, include an Exynos 1480 chipset coupled with at least 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The camera system consists of a 50MP primary sensor aided by a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 5MP macro sensor. On the front, the device could rely on a 32MP selfie shooter. Lastly, the upcoming A55 will likely have a 5,000mAh battery capacity with 25W fast charging support.

The fast charging parameter has seemingly been confirmed by a recent China-based 3C certification listing of the alleged Galaxy A55, which revealed the device's model number (SM-A5560) and confirmed that an Exynos chipset could power the device.

The Galaxy A55 seems to be a notable upgrade over the predecessor model, with a slightly larger display and a new Exynos chipset that is expected to have an AMD-powered GPU. However, we'll have to see how it compares to other midrange devices launching in 2024, especially when it comes to performance, charging, and other specs.