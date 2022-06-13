Samsung Father's Day sale 2022: get up to $1,125 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra

Father's Day sales may not be as common as other seasonal sales events, but Samsung has just launched a promotion that proves dad's special day should not go ignored. From now until June 19th (and beyond, depending on the offer), Samsung is discounting a ton of their most popular electronics, from smartphones and vacuums to gaming monitors. You can take a look at the complete sale by following the link below, or simply scroll down to the bottom of this page for a few of our favorite deals.

The Samsung Father's Day sale includes instant savings on the Galaxy Tab S8 and a free $250 Samsung credit (opens in new tab) when you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 3. There are also tons of S22 deals worth checking out, such as $125 off (opens in new tab) the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22 Plus. That doesn't even include the enhanced trade-in credit available when you send Samsung your old devices. Play your cards right and you could receive up to $1,125 in savings. Even without the max trade-in credit, however, the instant savings available here are absolutely worth checking out if you're shopping for a tech-savvy dad.

This sale is mostly focused on smartphones, TVs, and a few other appliances and electronics. If you think dad would prefer a stylish accessory, maybe you should check out Best Buy's Father's Day sale, where the giant retailer is discounting a bunch of their smartwatches and fitness trackers.

Best Samsung Father's Day deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Get $250 of instant Samsung credit (opens in new tab) We called the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (opens in new tab) the "best foldable phone ever made", and now you can buy one for Father's Day and instantly receive a $250 credit that can be used on accessories in the Samsung store. Not only that, but Samsung is also offering up to $1,100 of enhanced trade-in credit if you're looking to ditch an old device.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Save $70 instantly, plus a $200 Samsung credit (opens in new tab) Until July 3rd, if you buy the Galaxy Tab S8, Samsung will hook you up with instant savings of $70, plus a $200 credit that can be used on accessories and other goodies in the Samsung store. Up to $600 of enhanced trade-in credit is also up for grabs while the tablet deal is live, so act fast.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds: Get $40 off any Galaxy Buds (opens in new tab) Just in time for Father's Day, Samsung is slashing $40 off the price of their Galaxy Buds Pro, Buds Live, and Buds 2 wireless earbuds. That's over 25% off all three products, and a straight discount — no trade-in necessary. The deal on wireless earbuds will expire on June 26th.

The deals don't have to stop once Father's Day is over. If you're still on the hunt for great tech deals after June 19th wraps up, take a look at our guides to the best Chromebook deals and best Google Pixel 6 deals to see what other opportunities are waiting.