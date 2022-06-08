Get up to 50% off smartwatches with the Best Buy Father's Day sale

It's still over a week away, but the Father's Day sales are already starting to pour in from every corner of the web. One particularly tempting promotion is this Best Buy sale that features some serious discounts on smartwatches and fitness trackers, with savings of $30, $50, and even $100 up for grabs. We'll share some of our favorite offers below, but don't forget to take a look at the complete sale before making a purchase — or you could risk missing the perfect Father's Day gift. Some of the best smartwatches that money can buy are included in the sale, such as the Galaxy Watch 4 (currently $50 off (opens in new tab)) and the Versa 3 ($60 off (opens in new tab)). Whether your dad is into fitness or just likes new tech, there's likely a discounted wearable just waiting.

Many of these discounted items are new, but you can also find a selection of refurbished wearables for sale, all of which have been expertly renewed and certified by Geek Squad, which is a great way to save some money, get an excellent new device, and help the environment. As part of this Father's Day sale, select refurbished smartwatches are seeing discounts of up to 50%, while max savings of $100 are available for new wearables.

The sale went live on Monday, June 6th and is scheduled to last until the holiday on June 19th, but don't wait! You never know when the prices are going to change or if Best Buy will run out of certain devices. So without further ado, let's stop the chitchat and get on with a few of the best deals that are included in the sale.

Best Buy Father's Day Sale — best deals on smartwatches

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (Refurbished): $429.99 $215.99 - Save $214 (opens in new tab) Tested and certified to be in like-new condition by Geek Squad, this refurbished Galaxy Watch 3 boasts a sleek, classic design, heart rate monitoring, and enough battery life to keep it ticking for days. Best Buy is currently selling the smartwatch for just $215.99, which is a hefty discount of nearly 50%.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Sense Smartwatch: $299.95 $199.95 - Save $100 (opens in new tab) This powerful little fitness tracker can provide atrial fibrillation (Afib) assessments, track your stress level, and even log your body temperature. You'll also receive six months of free access to the Fitbit Premium app, not to mention save $100 if you buy the watch before Father's Day.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 245 30mm Smartwatch: $299.99 $224.99 - Save $75 (opens in new tab) Just in time for Father's Day, Best Buy is dropping $75 off the price of the Garmin Forerunner 245, a smartwatch and fitness tracker that boasts multiple activity modes, up to seven days of battery life, and a clear memory-in-pixel display that you can read on even the sunniest days.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: $429.99 $379.99 - Save $50 (opens in new tab) Featuring an iconic style and a stainless steel casing, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (opens in new tab) is one of the best smartwatches on the market today, complete with cutting edge features like precise ECG monitoring, body composition analysis, and trip detection that will recognize if you experience a fall. Buy the watch before June 19th and you'll immediately get $50 off.

(opens in new tab) Citizen CZ 46mm Smartwatch: $395 $295 - Save $100 (opens in new tab) If your dad prefers a traditional, stainless steel timepiece, then he'll appreciate the classic look of the Citizen CZ watch. Currently $100 off, this smartwatch provides the perfect balance of old-school elegance and modern tech, complete with features like a customizable touchscreen dial, health monitoring, and Google Assistant compatibility.

