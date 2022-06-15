Father's Day gift ideas from Samsung — get up to $1,125 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra

Looking for a last minute Father's Day gift? The big day is less than a week away, but it's not too late to pick out a gift that Dad will love — particularly if he's into tech. Just in time for Father's Day, Samsung is slashing prices on a ton of their most popular products, including a deal that could save you up to $1,125 when you buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. We've shared a few of our favorite gift ideas at the bottom of this page, but you can also take a look at the complete sale by following the link below:

The Samsung Father's Day sale includes instant savings on the Galaxy Tab S8 and a free $250 Samsung credit (opens in new tab) when you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 3. There are also tons of S22 deals worth checking out, such as $125 off (opens in new tab) the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22 Plus. That doesn't even include the enhanced trade-in credit available when you send Samsung your old devices. Play your cards right and you could receive up to $1,125 in savings. Even without the max trade-in credit, however, the instant savings available here are absolutely worth checking out if you're shopping for a tech-savvy dad.

This sale is mostly focused on smartphones, TVs, and a few other appliances and electronics. If you think dad would prefer a stylish accessory, maybe you should check out Best Buy's Father's Day sale, where the giant retailer is discounting a bunch of their smartwatches and fitness trackers. We've also included a couple of Amazon gift ideas below for further inspiration.

Samsung deal of the day

Samsung Father's Day gift ideas

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Get $250 of instant Samsung credit (opens in new tab) We called the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (opens in new tab) the "best foldable phone ever made", and now you can buy one for Father's Day and instantly receive a $250 credit that can be used on accessories in the Samsung store. Not only that, but Samsung is also offering up to $1,100 of enhanced trade-in credit if you're looking to ditch an old device.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Save $70 instantly, plus a $200 Samsung credit (opens in new tab) Until July 3rd, if you buy the Galaxy Tab S8, Samsung will hook you up with instant savings of $70, plus a $200 credit that can be used on accessories and other goodies in the Samsung store. Up to $600 of enhanced trade-in credit is also up for grabs while the tablet deal is live, so act fast.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds: Get $40 off any Galaxy Buds (opens in new tab) Just in time for Father's Day, Samsung is slashing $40 off the price of their Galaxy Buds Pro, Buds Live, and Buds 2 wireless earbuds. That's over 25% off all three products, and a straight discount — no trade-in necessary. The deal on wireless earbuds will expire on June 26th.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 49" Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor: Save $500 instantly (opens in new tab) If Dad's an avid gamer and you have some cash to spare, you'll officially win Father's Day if you pick up one of these curved DQHD gaming monitors. Samsung is currently slashing $500 off the retail price, bringing the cost of the G9 down to $1,799.99.

More Father's Day gift ideas

(opens in new tab) Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: $399 $329 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If your dad's an audiophile, he's sure to appreciate these wireless headphones from the iconic manufacturer Bose. These headphones come complete with eleven levels of noise cancellation, up to 20 hours of battery life, and they're currently $70 off at Amazon.

The deals don't have to stop once Father's Day is over. If you're still on the hunt for great tech deals after June 19th wraps up, take a look at our guides to the best Chromebook deals and best Google Pixel 6 deals to see what other opportunities are waiting.