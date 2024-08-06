Samsung announces epic back-to-school sale — Z Fold 6 deals, instant trade-in savings, and more

Summer is nearing its end, and while there has been no shortage of great back-to-school deals, Samsung has been pretty quiet in the sale department — until now. Whether you're a parent shopping for a kid or heading back to campus for fall semester, all of the best deals in Samsung's back-to-school sale can be found below.

I'm talking about back-to-school discounts like up to $1,500 off the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 when you trade in an old device, or a free storage upgrade when you buy the Galaxy Z Flip 6. There are also some sweet deals on earbuds, laptops, and smartwatches. Suffice it to say, if you're hoping to head back to class in style, one of the Samsung deals below will hook it up.

Samsung deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64GB: $219.99 $179.99, plus up to $80 off with trade-in If you're looking for a student-friendly tablet that won't break the bank, the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is a good move. You'll get great battery life with lightning-fast charging straight out of the box, plus efficient Snapdragon performance and a durable-yet-lightweight construction that you can easily toss into a backpack. Pick up the Tab A9 Plus from Samsung and you'll score an instant $40 discount, plus up to $80 of trade-in credit.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 512GB: $2,019.99 $1,899.99, plus up to $1,500 off with trade-in / $300 instant credit without trade-in Order the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 from Samsung during the back-to-school sale and you'll get up to $1,500 off when you trade in an old or broken phone. If you don't want to go through the trade-in process, you can skip that step altogether and get a free $300 Samsung credit with your purchase. Either way, you'll enjoy a free memory upgrade (a $120 value).

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 512GB: $1,219.99 $1,099.99, plus up to $650 off with trade-in If you're interested in Samsung's latest clamshell beauty, check out this deal that carves up to $650 off the Galaxy Z Flip 6 when you trade in an old or broken phone. You'll also get a free storage boost to 512GB when you select the Silver or Mint version, plus 25% off select earbuds and smartwatches when you buy the devices together!

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm: $649.99, up to $350 off with trade-in The new Galaxy Watch Ultra is a truly remarkable device, packing tons of premium features and accurate health tracking technology into a durable, take-anywhere smartwatch. The problem is that it's pretty darn expensive. Fortunately, if you buy the watch during Samsung's back-to-school sale you'll be eligible to receive up to $350 off when you trade in another smartwatch. You can also get 25% off the Ultra when you bundle it with one of the deals described above.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: $249.99, up to $100 instant trade-in credit Samsung's new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro hit all the right notes if you're looking for a pair of earbuds with great sound and noise cancellation, especially if you're already using a Samsung phone or smartwatch. Trade in some old earbuds and you could get up to $100 off, knocking these down to a mere $150.