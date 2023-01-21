Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder today and save some serious cash — no payment required

After months of speculation and questionable leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is almost here. On February 1st, the Galaxy Unpacked event is set to go live with some exciting reveals of new Galaxy devices and a deeper look into the latest OS updates, camera technology, and more.

As usual, they've also kicked things off with a reservation program for folks that want to get ahead of the curve: simply fill out the reservation form (opens in new tab) with your name and email address and you'll get a straight $50 off your preorder of the next Galaxy phone. The next Galaxy Book laptop is also included in the promotion for $50 off, or you can get a whopping $100 off if you choose to reserve both. Considering that we don't even have official names for these devices yet, that's a pretty great offer. If you reserve today and change your mind later, don't worry — there's no commitment or payment required to receive the discount.

Get $50 off the Galaxy S23 before it's even announced

Although the phones haven't been officially revealed, we already know a good bit about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, thanks to some fairly reputable leaks. Naturally, you should take this information with a grain of salt, but it seems quite logical that the S23 lineup will feature three phones, just like its predecessor: the S23, the S23 Plus, and the S23 Ultra. The main difference between these phones and the S22 series will likely be the upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and the 200MP camera sensor that's rumored to be found on the S23 Ultra.

We'll know more on February 1st, but in the meantime, we suggest signing up for the reservation program to save a little cash. After all, what do you have to lose?