Realme launches its Dynamic Island clone with the new C55

What you need to know

Realme has revealed its latest C-series smartphone, the C55.

The phone features a Dynamic Island-like Mini Capsule feature for status notifications.

The phone is launching "soon" in Europe and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC with up to 16GB of RAM.

After a seemingly accidental reveal in February, Realme has finally unveiled its latest C-series smartphone along with a new Dynamic Island-style feature dubbed Mini Capsule.

Mini Capsule functions somewhat similarly to the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro series, presenting users with various notifications from a black bar that covers the single hole-punch camera atop its display.

Realme showed off some of what the Mini Capsule can do in a promotional video. Features include notifications for battery status, charging, step counts, and data usage, although according to GSMArena, the latter two features will be available later via a software update.

Here's a challenge: try finding a phone cooler than #realmeC55. Spoiler alert: you can't! 😎 Don't believe us? Check it out for yourself! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/g8JqArZio1March 8, 2023 See more

As far as a Dynamic Island clone goes, Realme's implementation appears fairly basic, but it's quite possible it could improve or gain new features with future updates. And despite the early third-party clones that popped up last year, this is also the first official implementation from an Android OEM.

(Image credit: Realme)

As for the rest of the phone, it's fairly unremarkable. It has a flashy design, which is contrasted by a rather underwhelming MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. It has a 6.72" Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

On the back is a 64MP primary camera coupled with a depth sensor, and the front selfie camera houses an 8MP shooter.

The phone draws power from the 5,000mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging, which seems slow when compared to the Realme GT3's 240W charging that was revealed during MWC 2023.

The Realme C55 is available in Rainy Night and Sunshower colorways and is already on sale in Indonesia starting at Rp2,999,000, or roughly $195. The phone is also set to launch in Europe "soon."