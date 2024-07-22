Prime Day is over, but you can STILL get 40% off the Google Pixel 7a with this Amazon deal

Prime Day brought with it many phone deals, but luckily, they didn't all go away after the sales event ended last week. As just one example, Amazon is offering 40% off the Google Pixel 7a right now, representing $200 off the phone's normal list price. Released last year, the Pixel 7a offers an excellent camera, a pretty design, and a good-looking 90Hz AMOLED screen. It comes with 128GB of storage, and the powerful Google Tensor G2 processor that makes performance smooth and fun to use.

All in all, this economy-priced phone looks even more appealing at almost half off, especially for those who like the Pixel ecosystem.

✅Recommended if: having a phone with a high-quality camera is a selling point for you; you want something that offers many years of software updates; you're already a fan of or own other Pixel products.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd prefer to spend a little more on extra battery life; you need a phone with more than 5W charging; you'd prefer the newer Pixel 8a.

Despite being a last-gen device, the Pixel 7a remains one of the best cheap Android phones available today. We like it for its high-quality photo- and video-taking capabilities and features, as well as its aesthetically pleasing 6.1-inch AMOLED screen. The Pixel 7a also comes with five years of Pixel updates, super smooth performance due to the Tensor G2 chipset, which is also shared by the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. Beyond that, users like that it offers IP67 water and dust resistance, and the 7a generally performs better than its more affordable smartphone peers.

To be sure, the recently-released Google Pixel 8a is the better midrange Pixel phone, but if you're looking at a budget of around 300 bucks, you'll be hard-pressed to find a deal better than this.