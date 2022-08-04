Don't miss out — the Pixel 6a already scores a sweet discount

The Pixel 6a has been available for roughly a week, and it's already receiving its pretty sweet discount, making the already affordable mid-ranger hard to resist.

If you head to Amazon, the Pixel 6a is already cheaper than if you buy it at other retailers, including Google. Amazon lists the device for $436.52, which is a slight discount from its regular $449 price tag. However, if you click the coupon button under the price, you can save an additional $37.52, bringing its price down to just $399 (you'll see the discount when you proceed to checkout).

The discount appears to be available for the Sage and Charcoal colorways and only for the "Pixel 6a only" option. You may need to refresh if you don't see the option at first.

You can also skip the discount and select the option for a free $50 Amazon gift card if that sounds more appealing to you.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a: $449 $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Google Pixel 6a is already incredibly affordable for what you get, but this discount makes it an absolute steal. Make sure to check the coupon to get the best price.

The Pixel 6a is arguably one of the best cheap Android phones money can buy right now. The Tensor chipset powering the phone is the same one you'll find in Google's flagship Pixel 6 Pro, giving the 6a unprecedented performance and impressive photography for a mid-range smartphone. The Pixel 6a also features a 6.1-inch AMOLED display making it quite pocketable and easy to hold for users with smaller hands. Not to mention its fantastic design and stylish colorways.

In his Pixel 6a review, our Nick Sutrich praises Google for bringing such incredible value to this device:

"The Pixel 6a is, largely, in a class of its own thanks to the Google Tensor processor inside and a superb camera experience that beats everything at this price point (and most beyond). It's paradigm-changing to use a camera this good on a phone this inexpensive."

Users interested in trying out Google's next major update will also be able to enroll in the Android 13 beta, with the 6a likely among the few devices to receive the stable update first.

If you're looking for a sweet back-to-school gift, this might be the time to pick up a Pixel 6a. It's unclear how long this deal will last, so get in on this discount before it disappears!

Of course, if the Pixel isn't your thing, you can always go for other deals on phones like the Galaxy S22.