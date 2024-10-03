OPPO's Find X8 series is borrowing a page from Samsung's camera playbook

What you need to know

OPPO is teasing its upcoming Find X8 phones, revealing that they’ll feature AI-powered reflection removal for photos.

Product manager Zhou Yibao showcased this feature using a cultural artifact from the Chengdu Museum, where the original photo had a distracting reflection.

Once the AI tech was applied, the reflection disappeared, leaving a stunning, clear image.

OPPO has been drip-feeding hints about its upcoming flagship phones, and now a company executive reveals that the devices can get rid of annoying reflections in your photos.

OPPO's Find series product manager, Zhou Yibao, shared on Weibo that the Find X8 series will feature reflection removal for your photos, and unsurprisingly, it's all powered by AI (via GSMArena).

In a demo, Zhou highlighted a cultural artifact from the Chengdu Museum in China. While the original photo looked great, it had a noticeable reflection on the artifact's surface that distracted from its beauty.

But once the AI imaging feature was applied, the reflection vanished, leaving behind a clean, crystal-clear image.

To further show off how well this new feature works, Zhou asked his social media followers to post pictures with reflections. He then demonstrated how the device effortlessly gets rid of those pesky elements, as you can see in the visuals he shared.

Zhou explained that this feature is made for those moments when reflections and glare mess up your photos. Think of times like capturing an aerial view through a plane window or pretty views while riding a train.

Although reflection removal tech isn’t brand new, it started getting noticed when Huawei showcased it back in 2020. It wasn’t until Samsung added this feature to its S22 series, though, that it really took off and caught everyone’s attention.

Still, it’s a fantastic addition to the Find X8 series, letting you nail that perfect shot through airplane windows or office glass.

Now that OPPO is embracing a reflection removal feature, you can bet other Chinese smartphone brands will hop on the train and add it to their lineups, too.

On top of that, the Find X8 series is gearing up for some impressive hardware upgrades, featuring a 10x periscope camera that outdoes the 6x zoom from the Find X7 Ultra. Plus, the rear camera module is expected to have a unique square design with rounded edges.