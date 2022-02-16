Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Object Eraser UpdateSource: Nick Sutrich / Android Central

  • Object Eraser got an upgrade on Samsung's One UI 4.1 for the Galaxy S22 family.
  • You can now erase shadows and reflections with a single button press.
  • This feature will likely make its way to other Samsung phones in the future.

If a reflection in the glass or dark shadows has ever ruined one of your photos, Samsung has a quick and easy solution for that problem. A new Object Eraser update is shipping with One UI 4.1 on the Galaxy S22 series that'll let you erase these pesky problems in photos with the single tap of a button.

Object Eraser will automatically brighten dark, shadowy areas of a photo with a simple button press, or you can tap the shadows in the picture to more precisely erase them. Likewise, the new "erase reflections" button can be used to tone down those pesky reflections with a single press.

We found this new feature during our Galaxy S22 Ultra review, and it turns out it's incredibly useful for touching up photos without spending much time doing it. If you already preordered a Galaxy S22, you'll get a chance to try this in the near future.

We've asked Samsung if this feature will be coming to other Galaxy phones in the future and will update this article when we have an answer.

Samsung's Object Eraser made its debut on the Galaxy S21 last year and Samsung has continued to improve it over the past year. Object Eraser is a tool found in the Samsung Gallery app on Galaxy phones which uses AI to make touching up photos an easier and much more hassle-free experience.

With the new update, Samsung's tool can better compete with Google Magic Eraser on the Pixel 6. That means that no matter which of the best Android phones you have, you can easily touch up those photos with a few taps. Check out the gallery above to see a few examples from our review.

