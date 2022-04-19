The OnePlus Nord N20 5G arrives with a new display, decent specs for under $300

What you need to know

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G has launched in the U.S. with a pricetag under $300.

The device features an updated design and a new AMOLED display at a lower refresh rate than its predecessor.

Customers will be able to purchase the OnePlus Nord N20 from T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile on April 28.

The latest OnePlus midrange smartphone has arrived in the U.S. The 5G-touting OnePlus Nord N20 is a meager upgrade over its predecessor, but still could be worth a look at if you're in the market for a budget 5G smartphone.

The first thing you'll notice is the new design. Thanks to its flatter rear and frame, the OnePlus Nord N20 looks much sleeker than the Nord N10, almost resembling an iPhone.

On the front, the N20 features an ever-so-slightly smaller FHD+ display measuring at 6.43-inches. However, OnePlus went with an AMOLED panel instead of an IPS LCD, meaning colors should appear more vibrant. The tradeoff here is that it's capped at just 60Hz instead of 90Hz like on the N10, which OnePlus explained was the most cost-effective way to bring an AMOLED display to this price point. However, it does come with a new in-display fingerprint reader for those who prefer it to the rear-mounted sensor.

The chipset has also been upgraded to the Snapdragon 695, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Battery capacity is also up a smidge to 4,500mAh with support for 33W charging.

Besides the display refresh rate, the OnePlus Nord N20 has a few other odd tradeoffs. Firstly, The rear camera setup is the same as its predecessor, albeit sans the ultrawide sensor. This is a bizarre commission indeed, but probably not nearly as odd as the choice to launch the N20 with Android 11 instead of Android 12, even though we're well into 2022. For reference, the nearly 1-year-old OnePlus Nord N200 5G launched with Android 11 out of the box. And given OnePlus' track record with its midrange devices, the Nord N20 isn't likely to receive many OS upgrades, so this is a bit disappointing.

Still, despite the mixed bag of specs, it sounds like a fairly decent phone for the price and could end up being one of the best Android phones under $300.

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G will go on sale on April 28, retailing for $282 and arriving exclusively through T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile.