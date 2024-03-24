The next OnePlus Nord CE could be a charging beast

What you need to know

The Nord CE4 is expected to debut on April 1, potentially as a rebranded version of the Ace 3V from China.

Notable differences between the Nord CE4 and Ace 3V include the Nord CE4's 100W charging capability, making it the fastest-charging Nord phone yet.

The display of the Nord CE4 will feature an AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus continues to drip-feed bits of information about the upcoming Nord CE4, and the latest word from the company sheds light on how fast it charges and its display refresh rate.

We've already known that the OnePlus Nord CE4 is slated for an April 1 debut. Rumor has it that it's likely going to be a revamped version of the Ace 3V that recently launched in China.

However, there might be a couple of tweaks that set them apart. According to OnePlus India, the Nord CE 4 will rock 100W charging, claiming the title of the speediest-charging model yet among our favorite OnePlus phones (via GSMArena).

When it comes to the display, OnePlus has also revealed additional details. The upcoming smartphone is locked in to sport an AMOLED screen with an FHD+ resolution and a buttery smooth 120Hz screen refresh rate.

If this pans out, the Nord CE4 looks like it's going to hit that sweet spot in the midrange game. We're still in the dark about the exact screen size, but it'll probably hover around the 6.7-inch ballpark, considering the previous model.

On paper, it's looking pretty solid. However, it's a step down from the 1.5K resolution we saw on the Ace 3V.

The OnePlus Nord series aims to offer bang for your buck, especially the Nord CE devices, which take affordability even further compared to the mainline Nord phones. While the price of the Nord CE4 remains a mystery, it's definitely showing off some impressive specs on paper.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The company has been having a blast building up the hype for the big reveal, dropping hints here and there about what to expect from the device. At this stage, we're pretty clued in about what this midranger is packing. OnePlus has already confirmed that the next Nord CE installment will rock the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC under the hood.

The upcoming phone might hit the shelves with an 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB storage option, but there's a chance we'll see more choices when it officially drops.

However, it's worth noting that the internal specs take a slight dip compared to the Ace 3V in China, which boasts the newer Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip, starting with a base configuration of 12GB LPDDR5x RAM.