OnePlus Nord 4 packs in a full metal body design and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3

What you need to know

OnePlus Nord 4 goes official in multiple regions with a sleek body and full metal build.

The mid-range phone further features a dual-tone finish at the back next to dual cameras.

The device also packs a 5500mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

OnePlus has a new affordable phone under its Nord series, which has been launched in certain regions, including Europe, India, and the U.K. OnePlus has also unveiled other products like Nord Buds 3 Pro, OnePlus Pad 2, and OnePlus Watch 2R, which are launched in the U.S. region as well.

The new Nord 4 is intended to be the first 5G phone featuring a full metal body finish measuring 0.8cm (8mm) in thickness and weighing around 200 grams. At first glance, the device reminds us of the good old Pixel 2 XL and Pixel 3 XL, which featured a dual-tone finish on the rear.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

On the front, the device equips a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It has a 2772 x 1240 resolution and a peak brightness of 2150nits. The screen further features Aqua Touch, a notable feature seen in the company's flagship phones like the OnePlus 12.

The OnePlus Nord 4 is powered by Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 with Adreno 732 GPU. It is further paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB and 256GB storage variants featuring UFS 3.1 and UFS 4.0 storage speeds, respectively. The device draws power from a massive 5500mAh battery capacity, which supports OnePlus' 100W SuperVooc charging.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

For optics, the Nord 4 is equipped with a dual camera featuring a 50MP wide lens (Sony LYTIA) with f/1.8 aperture and another 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, which is also a Sony sensor. For selfies, the device is equipped with a 16MP camera. The rear cameras support 4K video recording, whereas the selfie shooter is capable of shooting 1080p videos.

Other notable features of the Nord 4 include support for Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and Wi-Fi 6. The device also has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication, Infrared Remote Control, Alert Slider, Noise cancellation support, and dual stereo speakers. For AI, the device is equipped with features like AI Summary, AI Eraser, and AI Writer.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: OnePlus) (Image credit: OnePlus)

Last but not least, the device ships with Android 14-based OxygenOS 14.1 out of the box, and OnePlus is promising six years of software and security support.

The OnePlus Nord 4, featuring 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, is priced at Rs 32,999 in India, and the 128GB storage variant retails at Rs 29,999. For the U.K. region, the device is available in a 16GB+512GB variant, retailing at £479, and the lower 12GB+256GB storage option is priced at £429. The OnePlus Nord 4 comes in Mercurial Silver, Obsidian Midnight, and Oasis Green color options for all regions.